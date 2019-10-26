Roundup: MJC football beats West Hills Coalinga, volleyball playoff brackets released

Modesto Head Coach Rusty Stivers talks with Tristian Deshields during theValley League game with College of the Sequoias at Modesto Junior College in Modesto, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

The 127-mile commute was the only thing slowing down the Modesto Junior College football team on Saturday as the Pirates beat West Hills of Coalinga, 66-12, in a Valley Conference game.

Freshman safety D’Angelo Bellamy had a 49-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown early in the second quarter and the Pirates (2-0, 6-1) led 31-6 at half.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Danny Velasquez (Turlock) had a 44-yard touchdown run and a 65-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Lucas Curtis (Turlock).

Freshman running backs Zaire Eugene (Modesto) and Payton Bass (Pitman) both had touchdown runs for MJC.

The Pirates host Fresno City College at 6 p.m. next Saturday.

Girls Volleyball playoffs begin Monday: The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section released its volleyball pairings on Friday and several local schools made the playoffs.

Central Catholic is the No. 2 seed in Div. III and will host the winner of Center/Florin on Tuesday.

Ripon is the No. 1 seed in Div. IV and Escalon is the No. 2 seed in Div. IV.

Four Central California Athletic League teams qualified s and three of them are on the road for their first round games.

Enochs will play Monterey Trail in an out-bracket game on Monday with the winner facing No. 1 seed St. Francis. Turlock is at Woodcreek, Pitman is at St. Mary’s, and Gregori hosts Davis Sr.

Hilmar, the two-time defending Div. IV champions, is the No. 4 seed in Div. III and will host Merced.

All games begin at 7 p.m. Div. V and Div. VI playoffs begin on Thursday.