Two big showdowns in Modesto highlight games to watch with predictions for Week 10

A possible elimination game at Johansen. Turlock attempting to clinch a share of the Central California Athletic League title for the second year in a row.

Those are among two of several storylines heading into the second-to-last week of the Stanislaus District high school football regular season.

The Bee’s sports reporter Julian A. Lopez and football writer Jim Silva highlight their games to watch this week along with predictions: (Note: They do not predict games they will be covering):

Name Last Week Overall Jim Silva 2-2 33-9 Julian A. Lopez 2-2 27-16

Davis (4-1, 8-1) at Johansen (4-1, 6-2), 7 p.m. at Johansen High School

Davis coach Tim Garcia and Johansen coach Scott Sacuskie are good friends.

Sacuskie played tight end when Garcia was MJC’s starting quarterback in the early 2000’s.

The two coaches have a lot at stake when they play in a Western Athletic Conference game on Friday. The loser is most likely eliminated from a share of the league title.

Davis has won 12 of its last 13 games while Johansen’s six wins are more than the last six years combined.

Jim Silva: Covering game

Julian A. Lopez: Davis 24, Johansen 23: Johansen has played a couple of thrillers lately. This one goes down to the wire with Spartans’ quarterback Elijah Diaz running for the game-winning touchdown with under a minute left.

No. 7 Turlock (3-0, 6-2) at Gregori (2-1, 5-3), 7 p.m. at Gregori High School

Since the CCAL’s first season last year, Turlock has outscored league opponents 324-112 in its eight wins.

The Bulldogs can clinch at least a share of the CCAL title with a win on Friday. Bulldogs senior running back Anthony Frias is averaging over eight yards per carry and 108 rushing yards per game.

Gregori suffered a disappointing 36-0 loss to Downey last week.

JS: Turlock 24, Gregori 3. Gregori couldn’t score against Downey, so I’m not sure how they’re going to do it against the Bulldogs’ elite defense.

JL: Covering game

Beyer (4-1, 5-3) at Pacheco (3-2, 4-4), 7 p.m. at Pacheco High School

Beyer suffered its first league loss last week to Davis and looks to remain in the WAC title chase with a win.

Pacheco has won two in a row including 18-0 over Mountain House in Week 9.

JS: Beyer 21, Pacheco 10. Patriots come off a tough loss to Davis, but I think they’ll respond with a big effort against improving Panthers.

JL: Beyer 31, Pacheco 10: The Patriots defense is legit and force multiple turnovers in the win.

Brookside Christian (2-1, 3-5) at Big Valley Christian (2-0, 4-4), 7 p.m. at Big Valley Christian High School

A win over Brookside Christian on Friday and the Lions will clinch at least a share of the Central California Athletic Alliance league title and a spot in the playoffs.

Lions junior running back Andrew Contreras has 16 rushing touchdowns and 821 rushing yards.

Brookside Christian senior running back Michael Knight has 1,371 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

JS: Big Valley Christian 27, Brookside Christian 24. The Lions come off a long road trip to Lake Tahoe, but they should have enough to defeat the Knights.

JL: Big Valley Christian 24, Brookside Christian 14: Despite a 4-4 record, Lions coach Brian Berkefeld likes where is team is at. I always listen to what a coach says.

No. 2 Ripon (3-1, 7-1) at Hughson (2-2, 4-4), 7 p.m. at Hughson High School

A 42-21 win over then No. 1 Escalon last week has given the Indians momentum.

However, the Indians are tied with Escalon and Hilmar for the Trans-Valley League and a loss will jeopardize their league title hopes.

Hughson had a bye last week and lost to Hilmar on Oct. 11, 28-13.

JS: Ripon 42, Hughson 10. Last week’s upset of Escalon made a believer out of me. Indians are healthy again and rolling toward the postseason.

JL: Ripon 38, Hughson 21: I’m impressed with the Indians and they get another win.

No. 9 Sonora (3-0, 4-4) at No. 12 Amador (2-1, 7-1), 7 p.m. at Amador High School

With a win over Calaveras last week, Sonora has won all 32 Mother Lode League games since the Wildcats joined the league in 2014.

That streak will be tested again when they travel to face the Buffaloes, who have outscored opponents 315-65 this year.

JS: Sonora 28, Amador 21. I picked against the Wildcats last week and lost. Not making the same mistake, even though CalPreps.com has Amador winning by 17.

JL: Sonora 35, Amador 27: The streak lives on.

Mariposa (4-1, 5-3) at No. 15 Denair (4-1, 6-2), 7:15 p.m. at Denair High School

For seeding purposes, the winner of this game will most likely get a top two seed in the Div. VII bracket.

Denair is 4-0 at home and the Coyotes have allowed 13 points or less in their last three games.

JS: Denair 28, Mariposa 27. Mariposa recorded three straight shutouts before last week’s 48-0 loss to Ripon Christian. Coyotes have won three straight.

JL: Denair 31, Mariposa 17: The Coyotes have quietly put together another strong season after last year’s section and state titles.

-------

Week 10 Schedule, Oct. 25

7 p.m.: Davis at Johansen, Enochs at Modesto (Downey), Turlock at Gregori, Downey at Pitman (THS), Beyer at Pacheco, Kimball at Central Catholic, Manteca at Sierra, Weston Ranch at East Union, Hughson at Modesto Christian, Brookside Christian at Big Valley Christian, Mountain House at Ceres, Central Valley at El Capitan (Merced College), Riverbank at Hilmar, Ripon at Hughson, Sonora at Amador

7:15 p.m.: Mariposa County at Denair, Gustine at Waterford, Delhi at Orestimba

7:30 p.m.: Le Grand at Ripon Christian

Bye: Modesto Christian, Oakdale, Patterson