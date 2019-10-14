High School Football
Poll: Who was the Stanislaus District’s top performer in Week 8 of the 2019 season?
It’s time to vote of the Stanislaus District Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 11.
Vote as often as you’d like. Voting closes Thursday at noon. We’ll post the winner on Friday at noon.
If you can’t access the poll on Twitter, click here.
Here are the nominees:
Beyer sophomore wide receiver Darius Murphy: Murphy had four touchdowns in Beyer’s 47-0 win over Mountain House on Friday.
Downey senior running back Robert Rivera: Rivera had a night to remember in the Knights’ 56-40 win over Enochs. He finished with 15 carries for 62 yards and four touchdowns and added 10 receptions for 246 yards and three scores.
Patterson junior quarterback Logan McCleery: McCleery was 21-of-35 for 335 yards and three touchdowns and added 14 rushing yards and two scores in Patterson’s 40-21 win over Central Valley.
Oakdale junior running back Zeke Saffar: Saffar had 170 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Oakdale’s 38-14 win over Sierra. He has 896 rushing yards and nine touchdowns this year.
Comments