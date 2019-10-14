High School Football

Poll: Who was the Stanislaus District’s top performer in Week 8 of the 2019 season?

It’s time to vote of the Stanislaus District Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 11.

Vote as often as you’d like. Voting closes Thursday at noon. We’ll post the winner on Friday at noon.

Here are the nominees:

AA Beyer Enochs 11.JPG
Beyer’s Darius Murphy scores a touchdown during the game with Enochs at Downey High School in Modesto, Calif., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Beyer sophomore wide receiver Darius Murphy: Murphy had four touchdowns in Beyer’s 47-0 win over Mountain House on Friday.

AA Downey Enochs 02.JPG
Downey’s Robert Rivera runs the ball as Enochs’ Domnic Prasad defends during the Central California Athletic League game at Johansen High School in Modesto, Calif., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Downey senior running back Robert Rivera: Rivera had a night to remember in the Knights’ 56-40 win over Enochs. He finished with 15 carries for 62 yards and four touchdowns and added 10 receptions for 246 yards and three scores.

MER_McCleery.JPG
Patterson quarterback Logan McCleery drops to pass during a game against Atwater on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Dave Honey Stadium. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Patterson junior quarterback Logan McCleery: McCleery was 21-of-35 for 335 yards and three touchdowns and added 14 rushing yards and two scores in Patterson’s 40-21 win over Central Valley.

MOD_JWOakdalevsManteca04
Oakdale running back Zeke Saffar runs through the hole during a game between Oakdale High School and Manteca High School at Oakdale High School in Oakdale, CA on October 4, 2019. John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com

Oakdale junior running back Zeke Saffar: Saffar had 170 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Oakdale’s 38-14 win over Sierra. He has 896 rushing yards and nine touchdowns this year.

