High School Football
Poll: Who was the Stanislaus District’s top performer in Week 7 of the 2019 season?
Viewing on Twitter and can’t see the poll? Click here
Another big week of standout athletes in the Stanislaus District.
Who should be The Bee’s Player of the Week for the Week of Oct. 4?
Vote as often as you’d like. Voting closes Thursday at noon. We’ll post the winner on Friday at noon.
Here are the nominees:
Escalon senior wide receiver Kaidence Trejo: Trejo, a big-play threat every time he touches the ball, had two receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars’ 48-0 win over Modesto Christian. He has five receiving touchdowns this year. He also had an interception and two pass deflections.
Turlock junior running back Josiah Gonzales: Gonzales had 29 carries for 204 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 44-27 win over Downey.
Johansen senior running back Jesse Arreola: Arreola had 20 carries for 86 yards and three touchdowns in the Vikings’ 46-20 win over Ceres. Arreola has 567 rushing yards this year and has at least one rushing touchdown in the last five games.
Comments