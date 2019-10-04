High School Football
Roundup: Enochs’ defense leads team to win over Pitman; Central, Escalon win big.
Enochs High’s defense forced seven turnovers as the Eagles (1-0, 4-2) beat Pitman (0-1, 1-5), 26-13, at Joe Debely Stadium on Friday in a Central California Athletic League game.
Eagles’ junior defensive back Aggee Tombe and sophomore Abayomi Babalola each returned interceptions for touchdowns and the team also recovered a fumble in the end zone.
Senior running back Christian Cervantes had 114 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Enochs hosts Downey at Johansen next week while Pitman is at Gregori.
Central Catholic 56, East Union 12: Raiders (3-0, 3-4) senior running back Minaya Olivo had 13 carries for 167 yards and two touchdowns and added two receptions for 83 yards and a score in the win. The Raiders, who began the season with four straight losses, now have sole possession of first place in the Valley Oak League.
Gregori 26, Modesto 6: Gregori (1-0 CCAL, 4-2) senior quarterback Baker Melendez had two touchdowns and senior running back Ty Streeter had a 35-yard touchdown run in the win over the Panthers (0-1, 2-4).
Beyer 25, Lathrop 6: Patriots (3-0, 3-3) sophomore Darius Murphy had two touchdowns and senior Sean Perkins had an interception and recovered a fumble in the win. Beyer is tied atop the Western Athletic Conference with Johansen.
Davis 22, Pacheco 21: The Spartans (2-1 WAC, 5-1) bounced back from last week’s loss with a win on the road.
Johansen 46, Ceres 20: Johansen (3-0 WAC, 5-1) junior running back Nicolas Bello scored his first touchdown of the year in the Vikings’ win over the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-6).
Escalon 49, Modesto Christian 0: The Cougars (2-0 Trans-Valley League, 6-0) scored all of their points in the first half in their win over the Crusaders (1-2, 1-6).
Ripon 41, Livingston 0: Ripon (2-1 TVL, 6-1) senior Danny Hernandez had a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown in the win.
Hughson 46, Riverbank 23: The Huskies (2-1 TVL, 4-3) beat the Bruins (0-3, 0-7) ahead of their big home game next week against Hilmar (1-1, 5-1).
Big Valley Christian 22, Stone Ridge Christian 21: The Lions (1-0 Central California Athletic Association, 3-3) scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, including a two-point conversion on a fake PAT with 12 seconds left. to win. Junior Zachary Aloisio connected with sophomore Dysen House for the game-winning conversion.
“We have been practicing that play for three years and have never ran it before,” Lions coach Brian Berkefeld said in a text message.
Ripon Christian 35, Orestimba 0: Ripon Christian (3-0, 5-1) senior running back Sean McGovern 219 total yards and three touchdowns in the win. The Knights held Orestimba’s offense to 45 total yards. Orestimba fell to 3-3 and 1-2 in the Southern League.
Le Grand 56, Waterford 14: The Wildcats (1-2, 3-3) fell in a Southern League game.
Denair 35, Gustine 7: Coyotes (2-1, 4-2) senior running back Dylan De Silva had three rushing touchdowns in the win.
Central Valley 30, Golden Valley 23: Hawks (1-2 Central California Conference, 3-4) junior running back Isaiah Hidalgo had a rushing touchdown and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown in Central Valley’s win on Homecoming Night.
Sonora 41, Argonaut 7: The Wildcats (1-0, 2-4) opened their Mother Lode League play with a win.
