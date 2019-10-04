And The Bee’s Player of the Week is....

Beyer’s Sean Perkins runs the ball during the game with Enochs at Downey High School in Modesto, Calif., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 4 of the 2019 season?

The fans voted nearly 42,000 times.

The winner?

Bear senior running back and linebacker Sean Perkins was all over the field in the Patriots’ 43-0 win over Ceres. He had nine tackles, two tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, and one punt return for a touchdown. He also had six carries for 33 yards.

Big Valley Christian junior running back Andrew Contreras finished in second. He had eight carries for 103 yards and four touchdowns in the Lions’ 47-9 win over Delta.

Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!