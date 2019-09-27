Roundup: McGovern’s big night leads RC to win over Denair; Enochs loses to Edison

Denair’s Dylan De Silva makes a catch between two Ripon Christian defenders during the Southern League game at Ripon Christian High School in Ripon, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Ripon Christian won the game 28-7. aalfaro@modbee.com

Behind a great performance from senior running back Sean McGovern, Ripon Christian (2-0, 4-1) beat Denair (1-1, 3-2), 28-7 in a Southern League matchup at Ripon Christian on Friday.

McGovern had 160 rushing yards and two touchdowns and added three receptions for 57 yards and a score.

Denair’s defense forced three turnovers but the Coyotes only touchdown came on a four-yard run by senior Dylan De Silva in the fourth quarter.

Denair hosts Gustine next week while Ripon Christian is at Orestimba.

Edison 48, Enochs 10: Eagles (3-2) senior quarterback Ben Harless had 151 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Stagg 30, Modesto 14: Modesto (1-4) junior running back James Hayes had two rushing touchdowns but the Panthers fell on the road to the Delta Kings.

Johansen 28, Mountain House 21: The Vikings (2-0, 4-1) remained atop the Western Athletic Conference standings with a road win.

Beyer 43, Ceres 0: Sophomore Ryan Williams had a 75-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and senior Sean Perkins had a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown in the win for the Patriots (2-0, 3-2) over the Bulldogs (0-5, 0-2).

Oakdale 63, Weston Ranch 22: The Mustangs (2-0, 4-2) won on the road in Valley Oak League play.

Marin Catholic 42, Pitman 0: The Pride (1-4) were shutout at home against the Wildcats (5-1).

Ripon 42, Riverbank 7: Ripon senior Danny Hernandez had a 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a four-yard rushing touchdown in the Indians (1-1, 5-1) win over the Bruins (0-2, 0-6).

Hughson 54, Modesto Christian 0: Hughson junior quarterback Aiden Meyer had 188 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown in the Huskies (1-1, 3-3) win over the Crusaders (1-1, 1-5).

Golden Valley 35, Patterson 31: The Tigers (0-2, 3-3) failed to score on the final play of the game on the Cougars’ seven-yard line and lost their second straight Central California Conference game.

Atwater 63, Central Valley 33: Junior running back Isaiah Hidalgo had two rushing touchdowns and a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the loss for the Hawks (0-2, 2-4).

Big Valley Christian 47, Delta 9: Lions junior running back Andrew Contreras had four rushing touchdowns in the win for the Lions (2-3).

Orestimba 35, Le Grand 13: Orestimba senior running back Xavier Avila had two rushing touchdowns and sophomore wide receiver Jayden Vargas had two receiving touchdowns in the Warriors (1-1, 3-2) win over the Bulldogs (0-2, 2-3).

Waterford 34, Delhi 7: Wildcats (1-1, 3-2) senior quarterback Ruben Rios had four touchdowns in the win.