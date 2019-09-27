Durossette’s big night leads to Central Catholic’s VOL victory over Sierra

Watch highlights of Central Catholic’s 49-36 win over Sierra Central Catholic High School beat Sierra High School, 49-36 on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Central Catholic High School in Modesto, California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Central Catholic High School beat Sierra High School, 49-36 on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Central Catholic High School in Modesto, California.

In a season filled with injuries, Central Catholic senior quarterback Dalton Durossette doesn’t hesitate when he’s called upon to play defense..

Even with a few players returning on Friday, coach Roger Canepa called on his senior, who didn’t disappoint.

On the first play of the second half, Durossette returned a fumble recovery for 34 yards and a touchdown as Central Catholic beat previously undefeated Sierra 49-36 in a Valley Oak League matchup.

“In the locker room at halftime, we talked about how they were going to run a dive option on the first play,” Durossette said. “I knew he was going to pitch the ball.”

His touchdown gave the Raiders a 35-10 lead, and would prove somewhat important when Sierra rallied for 26 second-half points.

Not to be outdone by his big play on defense, Durossette was outstanding on offense. He completed 7-of-10 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns and added a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

Two of the those touchdowns were thrown to elusive senior wide receiver Sithri Price.

Price had a 61-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter and 43-yard score in the second quarter, both on deep passes where he outran Sierra defenders. He finished with six receptions for 147 yards.

“I have confidence in him and I know he can make plays,” Durossette said. “He is a special wide receiver.”

The Raiders (2-0, 2-4) led 14-3 after the first and the game wasn’t close until late in the fourth.

Raiders coach Roger Canepa told his players afterward that their energy in the first half was the most he has seen in a while.

The final 30 minutes weren’t as smooth.

Central Catholic allowed 26 second-half points, gave up a couple of big touchdown runs, had a field goal blocked, and allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown in the final minute of the game.

“I would much rather win ugly than lose,” Canepa said.

It was team’s second straight win after opening the season with four losses.

Junior running back Kimoni Stanley had two rushing touchdowns for Sierra (1-1, 5-1).

Central Catholic was close to “100%” health-wise and Canepa said junior running back Jack Grisel and junior lineman Julius Lewis, who both missed Friday’s game, will be back next week when the Raiders travel to face East Union.

“Health for us is huge,” Durossette said. “Especially in league.”