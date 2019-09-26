The Battle for No. 1: Games to Watch with predictions for Week 6.

Bee photographers capture Modesto area high school football action during week 5 Hilmar takes on Ripon and Johansen hosts Pacheco on week 5 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hilmar takes on Ripon and Johansen hosts Pacheco on week 5

The Trans-Valley League takes center stage this week with another great matchup featuring undefeated teams.

The Bee’s sports reporter Julian A. Lopez and football writer Jim Silva highlight their games to watch this week along with predictions: (Note: They do not predict games they will be covering):

Name Last Week Overall Jim Silva 4-0 19-6 Julian A. Lopez 1-3 16-10

No. 1 Escalon (0-0, 4-0) at No. 2 Hilmar (1-0, 5-0), 7 p.m. at Hilmar High School

A game that has been circled by both teams as the top two ranked teams by The Bee face off at Hilmar. Hilmar beat Ripon, 38-27 last week while Escalon had a bye. The Cougars lost to the Yellowjackets twice last year, including in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI Semifinals. Escalon is averaging 300 rushing yards per game and nearly eight yards per carry. Senior wide receiver Aiden Azevado has eight receiving touchdowns for Hilmar.

Jim Silva: Escalon 35, Hilmar 31. The Cougars impressed in a win over Downey and had a bye week to rest for this big game. It will take a huge effort to beat Hilmar ... they get it done.

Julian A. Lopez: Escalon 28, Hilmar 21: This game will be a dandy. It will go down to the wire with the Cougars winning.

No. 15 Sierra (1-0, 5-0) at No. 19 Central Catholic (1-0, 1-4), 7 p.m. at Central Catholic High School

After a 27-26 win over Manteca, Central Catholic hosts the undefeated Timberwolves. Sierra has outscored opponents, 235-32 and junior running back Kimoni Stanley has 13 rushing touchdowns. Stanley had 102 rushing yards and a touchdown in Sierra’s 55-7 loss to Central Catholic last year. Raiders senior quarterback Dalton Durossette has five touchdowns and also leads the team with 18 tackles.

Jim Silva: Central Catholic 24, Sierra 21. Timberwolves are 5-0, but they’ve played a light schedule. Raiders are getting healthy and last week’s win over Manteca gives them confidence.

Julian A. Lopez: Covering game.

No. 10 Denair (1-0, 3-1) at No. 6 Ripon Christian (1-0, 3-1), 7:15 p.m. at Ripon Christian High School

Denair’s only loss in 2018 was to Ripon Christian (35-7 on Sept. 21) as the Coyotes won their next eight en route to a section title and state championship. Denair’s defense has played well, allowing just under 15 points per game. Ripon Christian senior athlete Sean McGovern has 604 total yards and 11 touchdowns. Denair hasn’t beaten Ripon Christian since 2016.

Jim Silva: Ripon Christian 24, Denair 17. Knights have outscored opponents 128-16 over the past three weeks, but Coyotes are a much tougher test. Should be a good one.

Julian A. Lopez: Ripon Christian 35, Denair 21: The Knights are the best team in the Southern League and have more speed than the Coyotes.

Los Banos (0-1, 0-5) at Davis (1-0, 4-0), 7 p.m. at Modesto Junior College

Davis looks to stay atop the Western Athletic Conference when they hosts the winless Tigers. Los Banos beat Davis, 42-32 last year and lost to Beyer 14-7 last week. Davis senior quarterback Elijah Diaz had over 200 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the Spartans’ 48-27 win over Mountain House.

Jim Silva: Covering game.

Julian A. Lopez: Davis 42, Los Banos 28: The Tigers are better than their 0-5 record but no one has been able to stop Davis’ spread offense so far.

Le Grand (0-1, 2-2) at Orestimba (0-1, 2-2), 7:15 p.m. at Orestimba High School

Both teams lost in the first week of Southern League play. Le Grand hasn’t beaten Orestimba since 2014 and senior quarterback Aaron Martinez Jr. has eight touchdowns. In a 7-6 loss to Mariposa County, senior Marcus Navarro had the lone touchdown for the Warriors.

Jim Silva: Orestimba 21, Le Grand 20. These two teams are so closely matched, it’s truly a toss-up game. I’ll give the Warriors the edge because they’re playing at home.

Julian A. Lopez: Orestimba 14, Le Grand 10: I give the slight edge to the Warriors. They have to be upset after last week’s disappointing loss.

Week 6 Schedule, Sept. 27

7 p.m.: Los Banos at Davis (MJC), Johansen at Mountain House, Ceres at Beyer (JHS), Edison at Enochs (GHS), Sierra at Central Catholic, Hughson at Modesto Christian, Big Valley Christian at Delta, Central Valley at Atwater, Oakdale at Weston Ranch, Patterson at Golden Valley, Escalon at Hilmar

7:15 p.m.: Modesto at Stagg, Denair at Ripon Christian, Delhi at Waterford, Le Grand at Orestimba

7:30 p.m.: Marin Catholic at Pitman (THS), Ripon at Riverbank