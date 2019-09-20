Central Catholic rallies for late victory to beat Manteca, end losing streak

Central Catholic’s Minaya Olivo runs the ball during the non-league game with De La Salle at Central Catholic High School in Modesto, Calif., Aug. 30, 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

Easily the longest losing streak in the coaching career of Roger Canepa is over.

Quarterback Dalton Durossette hit Minaya Olivo on a 12-yard swing pass for the winning touchdown with 1 minute, 11 seconds left in the game as the Raiders rallied to a 27-26 victory over Manteca.

Injury-riddled Central Catholic, after losing its first four games of the season against a foursome of tough opponents, beat a talented Buffaloes team (3-2, 0-1) for a successful start to the Valley Oak League season.

“We’ve been kicked, but we’re not down,” Canepa said. “Don’t bury us yet.”

The game-winning touchdown was made possible by some key defensive plays in the second half.

Lyon Colon intercepted a Manteca pass in the end zone late in the third quarter after a Raiders punt was blocked.

Manteca eventually took a 26-21 lead with eight minutes left when quarterback Ryan Ward hit Dominic Rea on a 14-yard touchdown pass.

Central Catholic could not move the ball and had to punt. However, the Raiders’ defense also came up big, forcing a punt of its own.

Central Catholic, which hosts Sierra (5-0, 1-0) next week, got the ball back on Manteca’s 34-yard line and drove for the winning.

After the two-point conversion failed, the Raiders kicked off, but forced a four-and-out to score the much-needed victory.

“We knew we had to get this victory,” Canepa said. “This is league time. I told everyone at the beginning of the game — everybody is zero-and-zero.

“If we can get healthy, we can start playing and get our rhythm back.”

The Raiders took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on an Olivo 19-yard touchdown run. Manteca came right back to tie it when Ward hit Jacob De Jesus on a 14-yard scoring strike.

Durossette then hit Nic Sani on a 15-yard TD pass to put Central ahead 14-7 with 10 minutes left before halftime. But Ward connected with De Jesus on a 56-yarder to tied it at 14.

In the third quarter, Olivo scored on a 5-yard run, but Manteca came back when Ward hit Sonny Dozier on a 44-yard pass play. However, the Buffaloes missed the extra point, setting up the exciting fourth quarter.

Canepa, whose team had lost five straight games dating back to a Dec. 1 playoff defeat to Del Oro last year, felt relief after the game. He said his tough preseason schedule — Clovis West, De La Salle, St. Mary’s and Upland — prepared him for Friday night.

“The only reason we won this game is the schedule we played,” he said. “We had big plays down the stretch. That was the key.”