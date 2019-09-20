High School Football
And The Bee’s Player of the Week is ... ?
We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 4 of the 2019 season?
The fans voted more than 17,000 times.
The winner?
Central Valley senior quarterback Andrew Hernandez had three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) as the Hawks snapped a two-game losing streak last Friday with a 21-14 victory over Enochs. He threw the go-ahead score with 7:08 remaining as he connected with senior wide receiver Erick Martinez-Stucchi for 20 yards.
Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!
Comments