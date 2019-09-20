And The Bee’s Player of the Week is ... ?

Central Valley quarterback Andrew Hernandez scrambles out of the pocket during a game between Ripon High School and Central Valley High School at Ceres High School in Ceres California on September 6, 2019. jwestberg@modbee.com

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 4 of the 2019 season?

The fans voted more than 17,000 times.

The winner?

Central Valley senior quarterback Andrew Hernandez had three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) as the Hawks snapped a two-game losing streak last Friday with a 21-14 victory over Enochs. He threw the go-ahead score with 7:08 remaining as he connected with senior wide receiver Erick Martinez-Stucchi for 20 yards.

Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!