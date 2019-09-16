High School Football
Poll: Who was the Stanislaus District’s top performer in Week 4 of the 2019 season?
Watch highlights of Escalon’s 49-20 win over Downey
We had a lot of standouts last Friday.
Who should be The Bee’s Player of the Week for the Week of Sept. 13?
Vote as often as you’d like. Voting closes Thursday at noon. We’ll post the winner on Friday at noon.
Here are the nominees:
Escalon senior running back Kaden Christensen: Christensen had an 80-yard touchdown run on Escalon’s second drive in Friday’s 49-20 win over Downey and finished with 14 carries for 169 yards and four touchdowns. He scored on his last three carries. He is averaging 11.3 yards per carry this year and has seven rushing touchdowns.
Patterson senior running back Obadiah Godbolt: Godbolt had 14 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns in Patterson’s 35-15 win over Modesto. He also had a 54-yard receiving touchdown and has six rushing touchdowns this year.
Waterford senior quarterback Ruben Rios: Rios had his third straight game with at least two touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 28-27 win over Big Valley Christian. The senior quarterback was was 13-of-17 for 158 yards and two touchdowns and added 15 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Central Valley senior quarterback Andrew Hernandez: Central Valley snapped a two-game losing streak on Friday with a 21-14 victory over Enochs. Hernandez had three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and threw the go-ahead score with 7:08 remaining as he connected with senior wide receiver Erick Martinez-Stucchi for 20 yards.
If you can’t access the poll on Twitter, click here.
Comments