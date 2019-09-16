Poll: Who was the Stanislaus District’s top performer in Week 4 of the 2019 season?

Watch highlights of Escalon’s 49-20 win over Downey Escalon High School rushed for seven touchdowns in the Cougars' 49-20 win over Downey High School on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Escalon High School rushed for seven touchdowns in the Cougars' 49-20 win over Downey High School on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

Escalon senior running back Kaden Christensen: Christensen had an 80-yard touchdown run on Escalon’s second drive in Friday’s 49-20 win over Downey and finished with 14 carries for 169 yards and four touchdowns. He scored on his last three carries. He is averaging 11.3 yards per carry this year and has seven rushing touchdowns.

Patterson senior running back Obadiah Godbolt: Godbolt had 14 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns in Patterson’s 35-15 win over Modesto. He also had a 54-yard receiving touchdown and has six rushing touchdowns this year.

Waterford senior quarterback Ruben Rios: Rios had his third straight game with at least two touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 28-27 win over Big Valley Christian. The senior quarterback was was 13-of-17 for 158 yards and two touchdowns and added 15 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Central Valley senior quarterback Andrew Hernandez: Central Valley snapped a two-game losing streak on Friday with a 21-14 victory over Enochs. Hernandez had three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and threw the go-ahead score with 7:08 remaining as he connected with senior wide receiver Erick Martinez-Stucchi for 20 yards.

