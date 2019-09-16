Bee’s section football rankings: Escalon remains clear No. 1 after win over Downey

See Christian Brothers Falcons beat Jesuit Marauders 30-27 in 49th Holy Bowl Christian Brothers Falcons win their first Holy Bowl victory in 10 years 30-27 against the Jesuit Marauders in the 49th Holy Bowl at Hughes Stadium at Sacramento City College on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Christian Brothers Falcons win their first Holy Bowl victory in 10 years 30-27 against the Jesuit Marauders in the 49th Holy Bowl at Hughes Stadium at Sacramento City College on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Each week Bee reporters Joe Davidson and Julian A. Lopez release their CIF Sac-Joaquin Section rankings for Large Schools (Division I-IV) and Small Schools (V-VII). This week, Oak Ridge, Turlock, and Buhach Colony all moved up.

After scoring over 35 points per game in their previous three games, No. 3 Turlock held Sheldon to only six points in a 14-6 win last week. The Bulldogs didn’t allow a single point after the first quarter and had a couple of goal-line stands. The Bulldogs have a big test this week when they host Central-Fresno.

No. 2 Hilmar and No. 5 Ripon face off in a gauntlet of a Trans-Valley League game this week. Of course, the win over Downey has Escalon as the favorite right now.. but the TVL has seen plenty of crazy before.

-Julian Lopez

Meanwhile, there was no change at the top of The Bee’s large-school rankings despite Folsom falling to De La Salle 42-27. De La Salle has plowed through every Northern California team north of Fresno since the start of the 1992 season, an unbeaten streak of 302 games (with two ties).

The run also includes a 15-0 showing against the Sac-Joaquin Section this decade - 4-0 against Folsom, 4-0 against St. Mary’s, 3-0 against Del Oro, 2-0 against Central Catholic and 1-0 over Granite Bay and Jesuit.

Turlock and Buhach Colony inch up in the large-school rankings at No. 3 and No. 4 after previous No. 2 Monterey Trail was upset by unranked Cosumnes Oaks 36-35 in the section’s biggest upset this early season.

- Joe Davidson

THE BEE’S TOP 20

Sac-Joaquin Section

Football

Large Schools

1. Folsom (2-1)

2. Oak Ridge (3-0)

3. Turlock (3-1)

4. Buhach Colony (4-0)

5. Inderkum (3-0)

6. St. Mary’s (1-2)

7. Capital Christian (2-1)

8. Monterey Trail (3-1)

9. Del Oro (3-1)

10. Davis (4-0)

11. Rocklin (3-1)

12. Vacaville (2-2)

13. Granite Bay (2-2)

14. Elk Grove (2-1)

15. Sheldon (2-2)

16. Edison (2-1)

17. Oakdale (2-2)

18. Manteca (3-1)

19. Placer (2-2)

20. Downey (3-1)

- Joe Davidson/Julian Lopez

THE BEE’S TOP 10

Sac-Joaquin Section

Football

Small Schools

1. Escalon (4-0)

2. Hilmar (4-0)

3. Bear River (4-0)

4. Center (4-0)

5. Ripon (4-0)

6. Ripon Christian (2-1)

7. Woodland (1-2)

8. Colfax (2-1)

9. Bradshaw Christian (2-1)

10. (TIE) Denair (2-1)

10. (TIE) Highlands (3-0)

- Joe Davidson/Julian Lopez