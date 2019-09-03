High School Football

Stanislaus District Football: Week 3 Schedule

Watch highlights of Downey’s overtime win over Manteca

Watch highlights of the Downey High football team's 54-48 overtime win over Manteca on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. By
Thursday

7 p.m.: Tracy at Turlock

Friday

7 p.m.: Gregori at Beyer (JHS), El Capitan at Davis (MJC), Enochs at McNair-Stockton, Downey at Merced, Central Catholic at St. Mary’s-Stockton, Calaveras at Modesto Christian, Le Grand at Big Valley Christian, Ripon at Central Valley, Patterson at Los Banos, Stone Ridge Christian at Riverbank, Sonora at Escalon, Hughson at Argonaut, Hilmar at Gustine, Orestimba at Golden Sierra-Garden Valley, Sumerville at Ripon Christian, Oakdale at Aptos

Week 2 Results | Standings | Week 3 Rankings

