High School Sports

Stanislaus District High School Football Standings

Central California Athletic League

School

Overall

PF

PA

Enochs

2-0

28

20

Downey

2-0

103

78

Turlock

1-1

28

28

Gregori

1-1

40

55

Modesto

0-2

6

69

Pitman

0-2

0

82

Central California Conference

School

Overall

PF

PA

Buhach Colony

2-0

69

34

Atwater

2-0

67

14

Merced

1-1

34

34

Golden Valley

1-1

56

27

Central Valley

1-1

69

55

Patterson

1-1

90

77

El Capitan

0-2

14

99

Western Athletic Conference

School

Overall

PF

PA

Davis

2-0

69

19

Johansen

2-0

85

27

Pacheco

1-0

36

0

Beyer

1-1

26

34

Los Banos

0-2

54

89

Lathrop

0-2

22

92

Mountain House

0-2

28

105

Ceres

0-2

13

106

Southern Athletic League

School

Overall

PF

PA

Denair

2-0

83

21

Orestimba

2-0

71

28

Ripon Christian

1-1

61

23

Waterford

1-1

61

63

Mariposa County

1-1

55

65

Le Grand

0-1

21

34

Gustine

0-1

7

35

Delhi

0-2

6

96

Valley Oak League

School

Overall

PF

PA

Sierra

2-0

105

14

Oakdale

1-1

55

26

Kimball

1-1

44

43

East Union

1-1

89

49

Manteca

1-1

112

60

Weston Ranch

0-1

6

52

Central Catholic

0-2

36

75

Central California Athletic Association

School

Overall

PF

PA

Big Valley Christian

1-0

42

0

Stone Ridge Christian

0-1

15

31

Delta Charter

0-1

12

34

Brookside Christian

1-1

48

59

Millennium

0-2

59

111

Mother Lode League

School

Overall

PF

PA

Amador

1-0

34

10

Summerville

1-1

48

51

Calaveras

0-1

7

24

Bret Harte

0-1

7

48

Argonaut

0-2

20

49

Sonora

0-2

21

96

Trans Valley League

School

Overall

PF

PA

Escalon

2-0

82

7

Hilmar

2-0

104

19

Ripon

2-0

107

20

Livingston

1-0

34

21

Hughson

1-1

49

36

Riverbank

0-2

13

71

Modesto Christian

0-2

0

125

