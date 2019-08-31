High School Sports
Stanislaus District High School Football Standings
Central California Athletic League
School
Overall
PF
PA
Enochs
2-0
28
20
Downey
2-0
103
78
Turlock
1-1
28
28
Gregori
1-1
40
55
Modesto
0-2
6
69
Pitman
0-2
0
82
Central California Conference
School
Overall
PF
PA
Buhach Colony
2-0
69
34
Atwater
2-0
67
14
Merced
1-1
34
34
Golden Valley
1-1
56
27
Central Valley
1-1
69
55
Patterson
1-1
90
77
El Capitan
0-2
14
99
Western Athletic Conference
School
Overall
PF
PA
Davis
2-0
69
19
Johansen
2-0
85
27
Pacheco
1-0
36
0
Beyer
1-1
26
34
Los Banos
0-2
54
89
Lathrop
0-2
22
92
Mountain House
0-2
28
105
Ceres
0-2
13
106
Southern Athletic League
School
Overall
PF
PA
Denair
2-0
83
21
Orestimba
2-0
71
28
Ripon Christian
1-1
61
23
Waterford
1-1
61
63
Mariposa County
1-1
55
65
Le Grand
0-1
21
34
Gustine
0-1
7
35
Delhi
0-2
6
96
Valley Oak League
School
Overall
PF
PA
Sierra
2-0
105
14
Oakdale
1-1
55
26
Kimball
1-1
44
43
East Union
1-1
89
49
Manteca
1-1
112
60
Weston Ranch
0-1
6
52
Central Catholic
0-2
36
75
Central California Athletic Association
School
Overall
PF
PA
Big Valley Christian
1-0
42
0
Stone Ridge Christian
0-1
15
31
Delta Charter
0-1
12
34
Brookside Christian
1-1
48
59
Millennium
0-2
59
111
Mother Lode League
School
Overall
PF
PA
Amador
1-0
34
10
Summerville
1-1
48
51
Calaveras
0-1
7
24
Bret Harte
0-1
7
48
Argonaut
0-2
20
49
Sonora
0-2
21
96
Trans Valley League
School
Overall
PF
PA
Escalon
2-0
82
7
Hilmar
2-0
104
19
Ripon
2-0
107
20
Livingston
1-0
34
21
Hughson
1-1
49
36
Riverbank
0-2
13
71
Modesto Christian
0-2
0
125
