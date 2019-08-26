High School Football

Stanislaus District Football: Week 2 Schedule

Enochs controls second half to beat Beyer for Sylvan Bowl Trophy

Quarterback Ben Harless scored two touchowns and Enoch outscored Beyer 14-0 in the second half en route to a 28-6 victory over the Patriots in the annual Sylvan Bowl at Downey High on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Modesto, California. By
Up Next
Quarterback Ben Harless scored two touchowns and Enoch outscored Beyer 14-0 in the second half en route to a 28-6 victory over the Patriots in the annual Sylvan Bowl at Downey High on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Modesto, California. By

Friday

7 p.m.: Modesto at Beyer (JHS), Davis at Franklin-Stockton, Enochs at West-Tracy, Merced at Gregori, Manteca at Downey, Edison-Stockton at Modesto Christian, De La Salle-Concord at Central Catholic, Harker-San Jose at Big Valley Christian, Turlock at Clayton Valley-Concord, Lincoln-Stockton at Pitman (THS), Sierra at Central Valley, Ceres at Lodi, Hughson at Orestimba, Liberty-Brentwood at Oakdale, Riverbank at Delta-Clarksburg, Capital Christian-Sacramento at Patterson, Sonora at Ripon, Ripon Christian at Stone Ridge Christian, Denair at Woodland Christian, Escalon at Calaveras, Los Banos at Hilmar

7:15 p.m.: Waterford at Foresthill

7:30 p.m.: Johansen at Delhi

Week 1 Results | Week 2 Rankings | Standings

Profile Image of Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez has been covering local sports for The Modesto Bee since August 2018. He graduated from Arizona State in 2016 with a BA in Journalism.
  Comments  