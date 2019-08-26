High School Football
Stanislaus District Football: Week 2 Schedule
Enochs controls second half to beat Beyer for Sylvan Bowl Trophy
Friday
7 p.m.: Modesto at Beyer (JHS), Davis at Franklin-Stockton, Enochs at West-Tracy, Merced at Gregori, Manteca at Downey, Edison-Stockton at Modesto Christian, De La Salle-Concord at Central Catholic, Harker-San Jose at Big Valley Christian, Turlock at Clayton Valley-Concord, Lincoln-Stockton at Pitman (THS), Sierra at Central Valley, Ceres at Lodi, Hughson at Orestimba, Liberty-Brentwood at Oakdale, Riverbank at Delta-Clarksburg, Capital Christian-Sacramento at Patterson, Sonora at Ripon, Ripon Christian at Stone Ridge Christian, Denair at Woodland Christian, Escalon at Calaveras, Los Banos at Hilmar
7:15 p.m.: Waterford at Foresthill
7:30 p.m.: Johansen at Delhi
