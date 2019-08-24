High School Football
Stanislaus District High School Football Standings
Central California Athletic League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Enochs
0-0
1-0
28
6
Turlock
0-0
1-0
21
7
Downey
0-0
1-0
49
30
Modesto
0-0
0-0
0
0
Gregori
0-0
0-1
13
34
Pitman
0-0
0-1
0
34
Central California Conference
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Buhach Colony
0-0
1-0
34
13
Atwater
0-0
1-0
30
7
Merced
0-0
1-0
13
7
Central Valley
0-0
1-0
55
13
Patterson
0-0
1-0
48
14
Golden Valley
0-0
0-1
14
21
El Capitan
0-0
0-1
0
36
Western Athletic Conference
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Pacheco
0-0
1-0
36
0
Davis
0-0
1-0
20
19
Johansen
0-0
1-0
44
20
Beyer
0-0
0-1
6
28
Los Banos
0-0
0-1
35
40
Mountain House
0-0
0-1
28
46
Ceres
0-0
0-1
13
55
Lathrop
0-0
0-1
6
64
Southern Athletic League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Denair
0-0
1-0
49
14
Orestimba
0-0
1-0
48
7
Mariposa County
0-0
1-0
30
24
Gustine
0-0
0-0
0
0
Ripon Christian
0-0
0-1
19
20
Waterford
0-0
0-1
20
44
Le Grand
0-0
0-1
21
34
Delhi
0-0
0-1
0
55
Valley Oak League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Sierra
0-0
1-0
63
0
Manteca
0-0
1-0
64
6
Oakdale
0-0
1-0
41
7
Central Catholic
0-0
1-0
22
26
Kimball
0-0
0-1
12
27
East Union
0-0
0-1
30
49
Weston Ranch
0-0
0-1
6
52
Central California Athletic Association
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Big Valley Christian
0-0
0-0
0
0
Brookside Christian
0-0
0-0
0
0
Stone Ridge Christian
0-0
0-1
15
31
Delta Charter
0-0
0-1
12
34
Millennium
0-0
0-1
14
49
Mother Lode League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Amador
0-0
0-0
0
0
Calaveras
0-0
0-0
0
0
Argonaut
0-0
0-1
13
21
Summerville
0-0
0-1
24
30
Bret Harte
0-0
0-1
7
48
Sonora
0-0
0-1
7
41
Trans Valley League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Escalon
0-0
1-0
58
0
Hilmar
0-0
1-0
56
0
Ripon
0-0
1-0
52
6
Hughson
0-0
1-0
28
14
Livingston
0-0
1-0
34
21
Riverbank
0-0
0-0
0
0
Modesto Christian
0-0
0-1
0
63
