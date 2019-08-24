High School Football

Stanislaus District High School Football Standings

Central California Athletic League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Enochs

0-0

1-0

28

6

Turlock

0-0

1-0

21

7

Downey

0-0

1-0

49

30

Modesto

0-0

0-0

0

0

Gregori

0-0

0-1

13

34

Pitman

0-0

0-1

0

34

Central California Conference

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Buhach Colony

0-0

1-0

34

13

Atwater

0-0

1-0

30

7

Merced

0-0

1-0

13

7

Central Valley

0-0

1-0

55

13

Patterson

0-0

1-0

48

14

Golden Valley

0-0

0-1

14

21

El Capitan

0-0

0-1

0

36

Western Athletic Conference

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Pacheco

0-0

1-0

36

0

Davis

0-0

1-0

20

19

Johansen

0-0

1-0

44

20

Beyer

0-0

0-1

6

28

Los Banos

0-0

0-1

35

40

Mountain House

0-0

0-1

28

46

Ceres

0-0

0-1

13

55

Lathrop

0-0

0-1

6

64

Southern Athletic League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Denair

0-0

1-0

49

14

Orestimba

0-0

1-0

48

7

Mariposa County

0-0

1-0

30

24

Gustine

0-0

0-0

0

0

Ripon Christian

0-0

0-1

19

20

Waterford

0-0

0-1

20

44

Le Grand

0-0

0-1

21

34

Delhi

0-0

0-1

0

55

Valley Oak League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Sierra

0-0

1-0

63

0

Manteca

0-0

1-0

64

6

Oakdale

0-0

1-0

41

7

Central Catholic

0-0

1-0

22

26

Kimball

0-0

0-1

12

27

East Union

0-0

0-1

30

49

Weston Ranch

0-0

0-1

6

52

Central California Athletic Association

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Big Valley Christian

0-0

0-0

0

0

Brookside Christian

0-0

0-0

0

0

Stone Ridge Christian

0-0

0-1

15

31

Delta Charter

0-0

0-1

12

34

Millennium

0-0

0-1

14

49

Mother Lode League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Amador

0-0

0-0

0

0

Calaveras

0-0

0-0

0

0

Argonaut

0-0

0-1

13

21

Summerville

0-0

0-1

24

30

Bret Harte

0-0

0-1

7

48

Sonora

0-0

0-1

7

41

Trans Valley League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Escalon

0-0

1-0

58

0

Hilmar

0-0

1-0

56

0

Ripon

0-0

1-0

52

6

Hughson

0-0

1-0

28

14

Livingston

0-0

1-0

34

21

Riverbank

0-0

0-0

0

0

Modesto Christian

0-0

0-1

0

63

