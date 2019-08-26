A new No. 2: Sac-Joaquin Section football rankings for small and large schools

Watch highlights of Turlock High’s 21-7 win over Freedom Watch highlights of the Turlock High football team's 21-7 win over Freedom in a nonleague game at Joe Debely Stadium on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch highlights of the Turlock High football team's 21-7 win over Freedom in a nonleague game at Joe Debely Stadium on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

Each week Bee reporters Joe Davidson and Julian A. Lopez release their CIF Sac-Joaquin Section rankings for Large Schools (Division I-IV) and Small Schools (V-VII). This week, we see a new No. 2 in the large schools with both Central Catholic (No. 3) and St. Mary’s (No. 4) losing.

A rough, unexpected night for Central Catholic: When I talked with Central Catholic coach Roger Canepa the morning after the Raiders’ 26-22 loss to Clovis West, while he said the team will get better, there were a lot of the concerns. With little depth at multiple positions, Central Catholic suffered multiple injuries throughout the loss and Canepa said in the fourth quarter, the team didn’t have any extra players for kickoff. Central Catholic has the talent but as we saw, an injury or two could be devastating with their small roster (31 on varsity).

Turlock flexes its power: There are high expectations for the Bulldogs, who I picked to win the Central California Athletic League. Turlock nearly shut out Freedom, allowing a touchdown with 40 seconds left in a 21-7 win. The Bulldogs stout defense held Freedom to -22 rushing yards on 23 carries.

A meeting between two ranked teams: No. 7 Sonora will travel to face No. 9 Ripon in a matchup of two ranked teams in the Small Schools poll. Last year, Ripon beat Sonora, 34-0.

Hughson enters rankings: After a 28-14 win over Stagg, the Huskies enter the small schools rankings at No.10 in a tie with Bradshaw Christian. The Huskies become the fourth team from the Trans-Valley League with Escalon (No. 1), Hilmar (No. 2), and Ripon (No. 9) ranked as well.

The Bee’s Top 10

Football

Sac-Joaquin Section

Small Schools

1. Escalon (1-0)

2. Hilmar (1-0)

3. Colfax (1-0)

4. Bear River (1-0)

5. Center (1-0)

6. Ripon Christian (0-1)

7. Sonora (0-1)

8. Denair (1-0)

9. Ripon (1-0)

10.(TIE) Hughson (1-0)

10. (TIE) Bradshaw Christian (1-0)

- Julian Lopez/Joe Davidson

The Bee’s Top 20

Sac-Joaquin Section

Football

Large Schools

1. Folsom (0-0)

2. Monterey Trail (1-0)

3. Central Catholic (0-1)

4. St. Mary’s (0-1)

5. Oak Ridge (1-0)

6. Turlock (1-0)

7. Vacaville (0-1)

8. Tracy (1-0)

9. Capital Christian (1-0)

10. Del Oro (1-0)

11. Oakdale (1-0)

12. Inderkum (1-0)

13. Jesuit (0-0)

14. Granite Bay (0-1)

15. Downey (1-0)

16. Davis Sr. (1-0)

17. Manteca (1-0)

18. Edison (1-0)

19. Buhach Colony (1-0)

20. Rocklin (1-0)

- Joe Davidson/Julian Lopez