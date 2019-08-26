Local Digest: Johansen has room to improve after win; section revenue takes a tumble

Sights and sounds from Johansen’s first practice after dead period Johansen High School won three games in 2018, the school's most since 2011. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Johansen High School won three games in 2018, the school's most since 2011.

Despite starting the season 1-0 for the first time since 2005 after a 44-21 win over Waterford last Friday, Johansen coach Scott Sacuskie said at Monday’s Quarterback Club the team still has a lot of things to work on.

“We were inside the 2-yard line twice and didn’t score and had another drive inside the 10 and didn’t get points,” Sacuskie said.

The 44 points scored by the Vikings were the schools’ most since Oct. 30, 2015. Johansen had 423 total yards and 337 rushing yards with Johansen using five running backs, Sacuskie said.

Senior fullback Jesse Arreola had 127 yards.

“I told them they had 24 hours to enjoy it and then after you move on,” Sacuskie said. “They were excited but knew they could do better.”

Johansen travels to face Delhi at 7:30 on Friday.

Davis coach was worried about size before Ripon Christian game: Davis coach Tim Garcia said Ripon Christian’s offensive line averaged 260 pounds and the Spartans had a disadvantage in terms of size but the defense played great all night in the Spartans’ 20-19 win.

“You got to get lucky once in a while and on Friday, we did,” Garcia said.

In his first career start, Spartans senior quarterback Elijah Diaz was 10-for-17 for 190 yards and two touchdowns and added 18 carries for 102 yards. Senior wide receiver Gregori Smith had four receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns and also had a rushing touchdown.

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section struggles in 2018-19 school year: At the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Media Day on Aug. 23, Assistant Commissioner Will DeBoard said the section ended the school year with $144,000 in deficit.

A big reason why the section struggled was football gross was about $80,000 less than 2017-18 and the lowest amount since 2007-08. The section semifinals being pushed back a week due to the fires was a big reason as well as most of those games being played in wet and muddy conditions on Nov. 23, 2018.

Jesuit forfeiting against Del Oro in the Div. II semifinals was a game the section estimated would make over $15,000.

With participation dropping nearly 3% in the state last year, there were 12,058 athletes playing football in the section in 2018 as compared to 12,457 in 2017.

To create more spirit, the section created the #TrueToYourSchool campaign where officials are looking for the best school spirit.

News and Notes:

Big Valley Christian has a week off after Harker-San Jose abruptly pulled out of its scheduled game with the Lions two weeks ago. Big Valley’s bye week is in Week 10, so coach Brian Berkefeld said he hopes to schedule a game then — Nov. 1 or Nov. 2. If so, though, it likely will be a road game.

Central Catholic has brought up five players from junior varsity after the Raiders suffered multiple injuries in their 26-22 loss to Clovis West.

Modesto Junior College football players earned over $1 million in scholarships last year, coach Rusty Stivers said. It’s the first time they have reached that mark.

Johansen will be the first team to bring its athletes at next Tuesday’s Quarterback Club meeting.