Lopez: Friday’s game was the “worst” CC coach Roger Canepa had ever seen.

Central Catholic coach Roger Canepa said Saturday that Friday’s game was the worst in his coaching career when it comes to injuries and cramps as the Raiders lost to Clovis West, 26-22 on a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Bradley Senneway to senior wide receiver Hayden Ruiz-Dondero with under 10 seconds left.

It’s the first time Central Catholic has started the season 0-1 since 2010.

“I am concerned about everything,” Canepa said jokingly. “Right now, we need to get people back because we don’t have a lot of bodies (31 on varsity). We just have to get healthy and execute better.”

Here are some of the injuries from the loss:

Senior quarteback/safety Kyle Jackson (knee injury, suffered during practice and played only first quarter); junior wide receiver Phoenix Jackson (hip flexor); senior linebacker Antonio Cardenas (hamstring, didn’t suit up); and senior wide receiver Sithri Price (tweaked hamstring, played entire game).

Canepa said both Cardenas and Kyle Jackson will be out a couple of weeks.

Also, starting quarterback Dalton Durossette, running back Minaya Olivo, tight end Nic Sani, and two starting lineman (Armando Palominos and Julius Lewis) missed time due to cramps.

“We will get better,” Canepa said. “We caught a few bad breaks.”

Olivo had two touchdowns, including a 60-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Canepa said Central Catholic will have to regroup in a hurry as they host nationally ranked De La Salle next Friday.

Speaking of Week 2: When they Spartans play the Raiders, it will be the first time they will travel to play a team in the Central Valley since 1991, when they beat Merced.

While the game is expected to be a sellout, there are plenty of other notable games in the area.

At Chuck Hughes Stadium, Downey hosts Manteca. The Knights scored with 12 seconds left last year to beat the Buffaloes, 44-42 on the road.

Here are some other notable games:

Oakdale hosts Liberty-Brentwood (defending CIF State Division-1AA Champions) which return senior quarterback, Jay Butterfield, a University of Oregon commit.

Patterson hosts Capital Christian, which won the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III Championship in 2018.

Edison has sophomore running back Raleek Brown, a national recruit with offers from Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, and USC among others. Edison is at Modesto Christian.

Sonora is at Ripon in a matchup of two top-10 ranked teams in the Bee’s Small Schools poll.

Merced is at Gregori and Hilmar hosts Los Banos.

Rough night for first-year coaches: Beyer first-year coach Greg Bockman said Saturday all the preparation for Friday’s game were fine and the team didn’t have any issues during pregame.

Unfortunately for Bockman and the four other Stanislaus District making their coaching debuts, the Patriots fell to Enochs, 28-6.

“We made a couple of pretty big mistakes on special teams,” Bockman said. “We gave Enochs the ball inside the 20 and had two snapping issues that put our defense in a bad spot.”

Watching the game film from the night before, Bockman said the team is going to have bumps in the road and growing pains but everything is correctable.

“(Sophomore) Darius Murphy was flying around on defense,” Bockman said.

Gregori, Modesto Christian, Pitman, and Waterford also lost with Modesto (Dylan Miller) and Riverbank (Anthony Buich) playing Saturday Night.

Ripon Christian coach Randy Fasani, who coached the Knights in 2013, made his debut as well and Ripon Christian fell to Davis, 20-19.