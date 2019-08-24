High School Football

Roundup: Johansen starts 1-0 for first time since 2005; Downey, Oakdale cruise

Clovis North tromps Turlock’s Pitman 34-0

In the first game of the season, Clovis North shuts out Turlock’s Pitman 34-0 at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium Friday, Aug. 23 2019 in Clovis. By
It was a record night for Johansen on Friday in a 44-21 win over Waterford.

In addition to starting the season 1-0 for the first time since 2005, but the 44 points were the most they have scored in a game since Oct. 30, 2015, when they beat Riverbank, 49-0.

The Wildcats led 13-0 and 27-6 at halftime.

Downey 49, East Union 30: Downey senior quarterback Bryce Gouker threw for five touchdowns in the win.

Escalon 58, Union Mine 0: The Cougars, the Bee’s No. 1 ranked small school, forced seven turnovers (three interceptions and four forced fumbles) and senior running back Kaden Christensen had nine carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns and added a receiving touchdown.

Hilmar 56, Delhi 0: The defending CIF State 6-AA Champions started the season strong as junior running back Cole Bailey had 127 total yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Central Valley 55, Ceres 13: The Hawks won the 14th annual Ceres Classic behind 203 rushing yards and three touchdowns from junior running back Isaiah Hidalgo.

Oakdale 41, Sonora 7: Oakdale senior running back Leo Ayala had three rushing touchdowns and junior running back Zeke Saffar added two.

Ripon 52, Weston Ranch 6: Ripon senior running back Danny Hernandez scored on a 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and had a rushing touchdown.

Davis 20, Ripon Christian 19: The Spartans trailed after three quarters but scored the game-winning touchdown with under eight minutes left.

Hughson 28, Stagg 14: Senior Steven Morris had a receiving touchdown and interception as the Huskies won on the road.

Denair 49, Millenium 14: Coyotes senior running back Dylan De Silva had 185 yards and three touchdowns and senior Elvis Silva returned an interception for a touchdown.

Orestimba 48, Bret Harte 7: The Warriors scored 36 points in the second quarter.

Patterson 48, Tokay 14: Patterson junior kicker Adrian Melesio made a 49-yard field goal in the win.

Sierra 63, Modesto Christian 0: Modesto Christian lost in Brett Butler’s coaching debut.

