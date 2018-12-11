After two years at Modesto, Brett Wagner steps down as head coach

After leading the Panthers to back-to-back playoff appearances, Brett Wagner has stepped down as the head football coach at Modesto High.
“I was mulling it over and I was thinking about it during the season,” Wagner said on Tuesday. “I made the final decision a couple of weeks ago.”
Wagner, who told his team in the days following their loss to Sheldon in the first round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Div. I playoffs, said he loved the job but just needed a “little breather” and wanted to take a “step back.”
Wagner is also preparing for a big arrival next month.
“My wife and I are expecting a baby in January,” he said. “I just need to focus on my personal life and doing things around here (home).”
Jason McCoy stepped down as head coach at Gregori in early November to spend time with his family as well.
In his two years as head coach of the Panthers, Wagner was 12-10.
Wagner said he didn’t care as much about wins or losses but “being a role model” for his team and installing life values.
“We went from having one on-campus coach to having seven,” he said. We have a lot of good things to build from.”
