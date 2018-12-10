Local Digest: Mark Gallo Invitational begins on Tuesday, Modesto boxer wins title

With yet another deep field of participants, the 2018 Mark Gallo Invitational basketball tournament begins on Tuesday at Central Catholic High School.

Of the 16 teams entered in the tournament, all made the playoffs last year and eight made the CIF State playoffs.

“The talent level of teams in this tournament is very exciting,” Beyer coach Kyle McKim said. “We played Bear Creek (Beyer’s first opponent) in the summer and a lot of people think Grant (potential second round opponent) is a top five team in the section.”

Grant is No. 2 in the Sacramento Bee’s top 20 rankings and Sacramento High, which is also entered in the tournament, is No. 6.

Local teams that are entered in the tournament are: Beyer, Central Catholic, Gregori, Patterson, Ripon, and Sonora.

Gregori, Patterson, and Sonora all play on Tuesday while Beyer, Central Catholic, and Ripon open up on Wednesday.

If Beyer and Central Catholic both win their first two games, they will meet in the semifinals. That matchup would be a rematch of last year’s CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Div. III championship won by the Raiders.

General admission tickets are $10, students with ASB cards and senior citizens are $5, and children under five are $2. A ticket gets you into all of the games for that day regardless of what gym the teams are playing in (Gallo is the main court and Glynn is the secondary).

https://www.galloinvitational.com will have updated brackets, scores, and highlights each day.

Modesto boxer wins GBO Intercontinental Heavyweight Title

Modesto native Rodney Hernandez won the Global Boxing Organization Intercontinental Heavyweight title belt with a fourth round knockout against Nick Jonas at the Grand Arena in the City of Industry, Calif. on Saturday. Hernandez’s win was his second in a row; he is 12-7-2 in his career.

National Football Foundation releases All-Section Football Team

The National Football Foundation released its 2018 All Sac-Joaquin Section team on Sunday. The committee that made the selections was made up of nine coaches who coach in different divisions throughout the section.

Three Central Catholic players made the first team. Senior Dawaiian McNeely made the list as an all-purpose athlete. McNeely had 1,073 rushing yards and 35 tackles this year. Senior defensive lineman Chris Mendoza (49 tackles, six sacks) and junior kicker David Gallegos (45 touchbacks and 48 PATs) also made first team.

The following players made the list as honorable mentions:

QB- Jonah Kosakiewicz (Senior, Turlock), Xavier Rodriguez (Senior, Davis)

WR- Anderson Grover (Senior, Downey)

OL-Michael Jeffus (Senior, Turlock)

DL- Tamirr Bullock (Junior, Turlock), Drew Van Vliet (Senior, Ripon Christian)

LB- D’Angelo Bellamy (Senior, Central Catholic) Justin Rentfro (Senior, Hilmar)

All-Purpose- Trey Longstreth (Senior, Gregori)

Pitman girls soccer finishes in second place in tournament

In its first three games in the Pitman Tournament on Friday and Saturday, the Pride allowed zero goals and outscored opponents 9-0 as the girls soccer team advanced to the championship game.

The Pride ran into a tough task in the title game against Hanford High, falling 2-0.

Senior forward Isabella Shallou-Enes had four goals in the tournament including a hat trick against Buhach Colony on Friday.

MJC has four wrestlers finish in top eight at state championships

Modesto Junior College had four wrestlers place in the top eight at the California Community College State Championships in Cerritos, CA over the weekend.

Sophomore Daniel Cota (Patterson) was the highest finisher for the Pirates as he placed third in the 145-pound division. Freshman Ivan Gomez (Waterford) placed seventh in the 133-pound division while freshman Victor Cruz (Buhach Colony, 184) and Juan Rosales (Buhach Colony, 174) both finished in eighth in their respective divisions.

Fresno City won the team title for the third year in a row.