Gregori coach McCoy steps down as coach to spend more time with family

The Jason McCoy era at Gregori has come to an end.
In an interview with James Burns from frontrowpreps.com after the Jaguars fell to Edison 52-7 in the first round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Seciton Div. I playoffs on Friday, McCoy said he was grateful for his time at Gregori.
But, the time had come to focus on his young family.
“I am so blessed to have worked with great administrators, a great student body, and a great coaching staff and great kids,” McCoy said. “Gregori really is a special place.”
McCoy left Johansen in 2011 for the head coaching job at Gregori and was 45-31 in seven seasons as head coach of the Jaguars. Gregori made the playoffs in each of the last five years and the school won its first Modesto Metro Conference title in 2017. That team went unbeaten in the regular season and won a home playoff game.
“It’s been a great opportunity and I will always be grateful for my time at Gregori.”
He said his focus now will be on his young ones.
“This next phase of my life, I want to be there for my family,” McCoy said. “ I’ve got a 3-year old, 5-year old, and a 7-year old. For my heart, its either you’re all in or not and that’s for my family and this program.”
Gregori ended the year 5-6 after the loss.
