Local Digest: Big Valley coach uses bye for advantage; Vivo reflects on comeback

The new Sac-Joaquin Section postseason format gave the best football teams in each of the seven divisions first-round byes.

With no game on Friday, some coaches took advantage by watching their potential next opponent.

“We went to Golden Sierra to see them in person and a get feel for the type of team they are,” Big Valley Christian coach Brian Berkefeld said at the Modesto Quarterback Club meeting on Monday.

Big Valley Christian is the No. 2 seed in Div. VII and will host No. 3 Golden Sierra, which beat Woodland Christian 58-7 on Friday. Berkefeld and a group of assistant coaches attended the game.

“I am glad we went,” Berkefeld said. “We saw things that we might not see on film.”

Friday will be the first time in school history the school will host a semifinal game. Also, the Lions will suit up every varsity player for the first time all season.

Central Catholic head coach Roger Canepa went to Vacaville to see the Bulldogs play Elk Grove, which won 28-21. The Raiders host the Thundering Herd on Friday.

MJC breaks multiple school records

In Saturday’s 27-24 win over Sacramento City, the Pirates broke a couple of school records.

Sophomore running back Devan Bass (Pitman) broke the all-purpose yardage record with 2,726 career yards. Bass is 111 rushing yards away from the school’s all-time career rushing mark.

Freshman kicker Troy Dayak (Mountain House) broke the 38-year old single season school record with 67 points in a single-season. He made three extra points and two field goals, including a 35-yarder with 2:36 left to give the Pirates the lead.

Also, the Pirates have beaten all three Sacramento City Colleges in the same season for the first time in school history. They beat Sierra College (Sept. 8), American River (Sept. 22), and Sacramento City (Nov. 3).

MJC broke the single-game scoring record with 77 points in a win over West Hills on Oct. 20.

Waterford’s Vivo reflects on crazy game

It could have been the last game of the Waterford senior class but the Wildcats (7-4) scored 31 unanswered points to beat Rio Vista 51-44 in the first round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Div. VI playoffs on Friday.

“The reality that it could have been our last game really set us off and the energy from the crowd did as well,” Wildcats senior quarterback Michael Vivo said on Monday.

Waterford was down 44-20 with seven minutes left but Vivo had four total touchdowns (two passing and two rushing) in the final quarter to lead the miraculous comeback.

“I’ve had some crazy games but the stage that this was on and the timing was unreal,” Vivo said. “So many guys on the team made plays and it was a real team win.”

Vivo ended the night 11 for 23 for 207 yards and four touchdowns and added 24 carries for 228 yards and three TDs. He also had an interception with under a minute remaining to seal the victory for the Wildcats.

Not a bad night.

Waterford travels to face Ripon Christian on Friday.

MJC’s Stivers brings six players to QB Club

Modesto Junior College coach Rusty Stivers brought six players to the QB Club meeting on Monday:

Sophomore defensive back Dyjuan Jordan — Jordan wants to become a teacher one day and his dream school is Florida State.

Sophomore defensive end Broderick Medrano — He wants to play in the Big Sky Conference. His other goal is to work for the Department of Defense and travel to different military bases to teach kids.

Sophomore offensive lineman Blake Evans — he wants to own his restaurant one day, and would love to play at Fresno State, where his dad played baseball.

Sophomore offensive lineman Brandon Johnson — He’s majoring in criminal justice and wants to work in law enforcement.

Sophomore offensive lineman Adiel Haleck — He is a sociology major and attended the same elementary school in American Samoa as Johnson.

Sophomore linebacker Austin Martins — He is majoring in civil engineering but would like to teach math. He also loves to play chess.

Volleyball teams begin State Playoffs





The 2018 CIF State Girls Volleyball Playoffs begin on Tuesday and four local teams will begin their quests for a state title.

In Div. II, Central Catholic is the No. 14 seed and will travel to face No. 3 Aragon.

In Div. V, Ripon is the No. 4 seed and will host No. 13 Berean Christian while Escalon (No. 6) will host No. 11 Skyline.

Hilmar is the top seed in Div. V and has a first-round bye.

All games start at 7 p.m. and general admission tickets are $9 while children/students with ASB cards/Seniors are $5.

News and Notes