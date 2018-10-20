A school record for points scored. How MJC’s offense caught fire against West Hills.

77 points. 11 touchdowns. 773 yards of offense.
The only thing stopping the Modesto Junior College offense on Saturday was the end zone as the Pirates (5-2, 2-0) rolled over West Hills with a 77-39 win on Homecoming Night in Valley Conference play.
The 77 points are a school-record. The previous record was 76 set in 2013.
And it wasn’t a perfect night.
“Our normal if/then contingencies weren’t necessarily working,” Pirates coach Rusty Stivers said.
One player who had everything working for him on was freshman quarterback Jack Weaver (East Union).
Weaver was 20 of 31 for 311 yards and five touchdowns and also ran for 112 yards and a touchdown.
“We have been struggling the last couple of weeks so we kind of put some pressure on ourselves because the defense has been doing an outstanding job,” Weaver said. “We want to put pressure on ourselves and take pressure off of the defense.”
Weaver was able to spread around the wealth as five different receivers caught a touchdown.
“We put a lot on the receivers in practice this week to get their assignments down,” Weaver said. “They had a great night.”
Sophomore wide receiver Jonah Lewis (Ripon Christian) had four receptions for 223 yards and three touchdowns. All three of his touchdowns were over 60 yards.
“Its exciting because Jonah is a hard worker and hasn’t gotten to play much and he got his shot tonight and showed he can get the job done,” Stivers said.
It was that kind of night where Stivers said the running game was struggling..
The Pirates still rushed for 305 yards and five touchdowns and averaged 6.7 yards per carry.
Sophomore Devan Bass (Pitman) had seven carries for 64 yards and a touchdown but left in the second quarter with a left shoulder injury. Freshman Cameron Cherry (Oakdale) had three carries for 39 yards and two touchdowns in replace of Bass.
With the night like Saturday, Weaver said if they keep executing on offense, they are going to be tough to stop.
“We just have to keep putting in work and not be complacent,” Weaver said.
The offense might have been the star in the win but Stivers said the team is still led by its defense, which forced four turnovers and had seven tackles for a loss.
Freshman linebacker Ferrin Manuleleau (Manteca) had two tackles, one tackles for a loss, one interception, and one sack.
Backup quarterback Brett Neves (Downey) was 3 of 4 for 162 yards and two touchdowns.
It was just that kind of night for the Pirates, who will carry a four-game winning streak into next week’s game at Fresno.
Comments