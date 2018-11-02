Roundup: Plaa upbeat after Downey crushes Grant; Oakdale steamrolls Valley

Downey High did something Friday night no Modesto City Schools football team has done since 1999 — win a road playoff game.
The Knights scored 35 points in the first quarter and rolled past a suspension-depleted Grant team 57-27 in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs.
“I don’t care if they were missing players tonight or not,” Downey coach Jeremy Plaa said. “We beat them.”
Actually, they crushed them.
The Pacers were without 10 players — eight of them starters — after a brawl in the final game of regular season against Whitney.
Even if they had them, they might have had a hard time with Downey, which had solid performances on both sides of the ball.
The Knights scored early and often, jumping out to a 21-0 lead. After Grant scored a touchdown, Downey answered quickly when quarterback Bryce Goucker and wide receiver Anderson Grover connected on a 75-yard scoring play to go up 28-7.
“(Grant) came out kind of flat,” Plaa said. “We scored two quick touchdowns. There was no momentum on their side.”
Downey led 43-13 at haltime, and a running clock was used in the fourth quarter.
A message early in the week got things going.
After learning of the likelihood of Grant suspensions over the weekend, Plaa said he and his coaches had to give their players a “sales job” on Monday to keep them focused.
“We told them we could do it, and they believed it,” Plaa said. “We had a good week of practice.”
More words of wisdom by coaches was getting the players to understand that with Downey likely entrenched in Division II, future posteason matchups with Grant were likely. So, nothing like the present to send a message.
“It’s a big win for the program,” said Plaa, whose 11th-seeded Knights play at No. 3 Inderkum in the second round on Friday.
Edison 52, Gregori 7: The Jaguars concluded their season at 5-6, losing four of their last five games a year after going unbeaten in the regular season and winning a playoff game.
Sheldon 27, Modesto 14: The Panthers, who were shut out in the first half, finished the year at 5-6.
Division IV
Oakdale 54, Valley 6: The Mustangs showed little sign of impact after their loss to Central Catholic a week before as they blew past the Vikings of Sacrmento. Fifth-seeded Oakdale (8-3) travels to No. 4-seed Wood in the second round.
Division VI
Amador 37, Hughson 14: The Huskies, under first-year coach Shaun King, saw their season end at 5-6 following a loss to the Buffaloes. Amador scored 23 unanswered points in the second half.
Waterford 51, Rio Vista 44: The 12th-seeded Wildcats (7-4) scored 37 points in the fourth quarter to stun No. 5 Rams (9-2). In the second round, Waterford visits Ripon Christian, which beat the Wildcats 42-6 in Week 2.
