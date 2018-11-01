Here are the top games to watch in the Stanislaus District for Week 1 of the Playoffs

Here we go. It’s playoff time. There is little room for error. Here are the games to watch this week with an x-factor and prediction for each game.

Division 1

Gregori (5-5, 2-3) at Edison (8-2, 5-0), 7 p.m.

It was an up and down regular season for the Jaguars but with the postseason starting, it’s a new season. Gregori will travel to Stockton to face Edison, which won the San Joaquin Athletic Association league and enter the playoffs on a seven-game winning streak. Edison played two Modesto schools this year, losing to Modesto Christian (20-9) on Aug. 24 and beating Enochs (38-0) on Sept. 21.

X- Factor: Gregori’s run defense vs Edison freshman running back Raleek Brown

All Brown did as a freshman was run for 1,352 yards and 15 touchdowns, including seven straight 100-yard games to end the season. Led by senior defensive lineman Fidel Velazquez, the Jaguars will have to bring multiple defenders to the box and force the Vikings to throw because if Brown gets any open holes, he won’t be stopped.

Prediction: Gregori 28 Stockton 24

Modesto (5-5, 1-4) at Sheldon (9-1, 6-0), 7 p.m.

Modesto will travel to face Sheldon, which won the Delta League. Sheldon played Turlock on Sept. 7 and beat the Bulldogs, 41-28. The Huskies are on a nine-game winning streak. Modesto has never won a playoff game.

X-Factor: Modesto’s time of possession

Sheldon averaged over 35 points per game and over 270 yards on the ground. Modesto will need to control the time of possession to have a chance at pulling off the upset.

Prediction: Sheldon 48 Modesto 24

Cosumnes Oaks (4-6, 2-4) at Turlock (7-3, 5-0), 7 p.m.

Cosumnes Oaks is in the playoffs for the eighth straight year while the Bulldogs won the inaugural Central California Athletic League title last week with a 33-0 win over rival Pitman in the Harvest Bowl.

X-Factor: Cosumnes Oaks defense vs Turlock offense

Turlock has scored over 30 points in five straight games and the Bulldogs’ offense works in a variety of ways. Senior quarterback Jonah Kosakiewicz is mobile and will look to connect with his favorite target, senior wide receiver Cameran Sherwood. With so much attention on Kosakiewicz and Sherwood, senior running back Lucas Curtis could be in store for a big night.

Prediction: Turlock 35 Consumnes Oaks 17

Division II

Downey (6-4, 3-2) at Grant (5-5, 3-3), 7 p.m.

This will be the third playoff meeting between the Knights and Pacers since 2013 with Grant winning the previous two. Grant will be without 10 players, including eight starters as a result of a brawl against Whitney last week. Downey won three of its final four games to make the playoffs while Grant survived the tough Sierra Foothill League to make the playoffs for the 27th time in the last 28 years.

X-Factor: Downey’s pass defense

The Knights have been susceptible to giving up the big plays. Downey’s offense is going to score points but can the defense make a couple of stops is the big question?

Prediction: Downey 31 Grant 24

Division IV

Valley (4-6, 2-2) at Oakdale (7-3, 4-2), 7 p.m.

Friday night at The Corral will pit two teams that finished third in their respective leagues. The Vikings come from the Greater Sacramento League while the Mustangs finished behind Central Catholic and Manteca in the rugged Valley Oak League. This is the 13th straight postseason appearance for the Mustangs, who fell in the Div. III title game to Manteca last year.

X-Factor: Oakdale’s confidence level

After being blown out by Central Catholic 54-14, I’m sure the Mustangs have a sour taste in their mouths and are itching to play again. Will they come out sluggish after such a tough loss to a rival last week? Or will Oakdale look like the team that scored over 30 points six times this year?

Prediction: Oakdale 52 Valley 14

Division V

Orestimba (7-3, 5-2) at Los Banos (7-3, 6-1), 7 p.m.

The classic No. 8 vs. No. 9 seed matchup should be a dandy at Los Banos High School. Both schools are in the playoffs for the fifth straight year. Los Banos won its final four games of the season to clinch a share of the Western Athletic League title while Orestimba finished third in the Southern League but won its last three games.

X-Factor: Los Banos pass defense vs Orestimba passing attack

There might not be a more underrated quarterback-wide receiver duo in the area than Warriors’ seniors Jacob Bettencourt and Tyler Vargas. Bettencourt is second in the section with 2,517 yards and had 30 touchdowns. His favorite target was Vargas who has 1,177 receiving yards and is tied atop the section with 17 touchdowns.

Prediction: Orestimba 38 Los Banos 35

Division VI

Amador (7-3, 2-3) at Hughson (5-5, 2-4), 7:30 p.m.

Hughson enters the playoffs on a three-game losing streak while Amador finished fourth in the Mother Lode League. Hughson is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

X-Factor: Turnovers

These are two teams that can force turnovers. Amador forced 16 turnovers in the regular season while Hughson had 10.

Prediction: Amador 31 Hughson 20

Waterford (6-4, 3-4) at Rio Vista (9-1, 5-0), 7 p.m.

Waterford finished tied for fourth in the Southern League while Rio Vista won the Sierra Delta League. The Rams won the Div. VI championship.

X-Factor: Waterford senior quarterback Michael Vivo and Rio Vista senior running back Ryan Hurley

Vivo had 1,662 passing yards and 17 touchdowns while also rushing for 855 yards and 11 touchdowns. Hurley ran for 2,113 yards and 32 touchdowns. Both players play defense as well so they will be trying to stop each other as well.

Prediction: Rio Vista 48 Waterford 34