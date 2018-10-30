Local Digest: Johansen water polo rolls; Grant suspensions won’t impact Downey’s plan

Less than five minutes after his team’s 16-6 win over Laguna Creek on Tuesday in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Div. II playoffs, Johansen High head coach Brent Bohlender already had shifted his focus to Thursday’s second-round game against the winner of Tuesday’s late-afternoon match between Buhach Colony and Rodriguez.
“The man-up situations are going to be big for both teams,” Bohlender said.
The Vikings are familiar with the Buhach Colony, having played the Thunder twice this year with each team winning one game. Both contests were decided by one goal.
Tuesday’s game went exactly as planned.
Down 1-0 early, the Vikings scored nine straight goals to end the first period, highlighted by four from senior Dominic Sabatini and three from his twin brother, Nelson.
Johansen added three more in the second and led 12-1 at halftime
“We counter-attacked really well today,” Bohlender said. “We also played good defense.”
Bohlender used some of his second-team players in the second half.
“It was a lot of their first times playing in the playoffs,” Bohlender said. “We are getting ready for the future (graduate seven this year).”
Dominic Sabatini led all scorers with six goals and seniors Shelby and Will Johnson each had three goals as well.
Lodi 12, Gregori 10- The Jaguars (13-11) were tied with the Flames (17-8) late in the fourth but fell in the first round of the Div. I playoffs.
Pitman 5, Lincoln 2 - The Pride (18-8) will play at No. 2 Jesuit on Thursday.
Grant will be without 10 players against Downey
Following a brawl against Whitney last week, Grant will be without 10 players against Downey in the first round of the Div. II football playoffs on Friday.
Eight of the suspended players are starters, according to Sacramento Bee reporter Joe Davidson. The school has not disclosed who the players are.
Downey coach Jeremy Plaa said Tuesday his team’s approach to the game won’t change because the Knights “need to get ready for their scheme.”
Downey is familiar with Grant as they lost to the Pacers in the 2014 and 2015 playoffs. But those Grant teams were run-heavy and this year’s team is more blanced on offense.
“They are a cross between Merced and McClymonds,” Plaa said. “In the past against them, we would load the box. Now they throw more than they run.”
Oakdale girls golf advances to NorCal State Tournament
Oakdale finished in third place at the 2018 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament on Monday at the Reserve and Spanos Park Golf Course to advance to the NorCal State Tourney.
Granite Bay (399) finished in first followed by St. Francis (447) and the Mustangs (454). There were no individual qualifiers from the Stanislaus District.
The NorCal State tourney is next Monday and will be at the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club in Lodi.
Comments