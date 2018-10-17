Favorite food, NFL team.. We went 1-on-1 with Central Catholic’s Dawaiian McNeely

The Central Catholic High School football team is off to a 7-1 start and the Raiders are the No. 1 ranked team in the Bee’s large-school rankings. One of the stars of the Raiders has been senior running back and defensive back Dawaiian McNeely.

Although he missed some early games on offense due to a shoulder injury and rarely plays in the second half of blowouts, McNeely leads the team with 652 rushing yards and is second with seven rushing touchdowns. He averages 8.9 yards per carry and has a touchdown in four straight games. On defense, he has five pass deflections.

McNeely has offers from Arizona State and Fresno State, among others, according to 247Sports. We had a chance to talk with McNeely after the Modesto Quarterback Club meeting on Tuesday about some of his favorite things, such as his favorite NFL team and favorite movie.

Question: Who is your favorite football player?

SIGN UP

McNeely: My grandpa. He taught me the game and everything I know. He got me started off on the right foot.

Question: Who is your favorite NFL player?

McNeely: Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs WR/KR/PR). He is one of the fastest guys in the league and so shifty. I want to play like him most of the time.

Question: Who is your favorite NFL team?

McNeely: New Orleans Saints. My family is from Louisiana and everybody likes them.

Question: Who is your favorite music artist?

McNeely: I have a lot but right now it’s OMB Peezy.

Question: What is your pregame ritual?

McNeely: When I wake up, I have to have music in my ears. Music is key for me. If I don’t have music, I am kind of in a slump.

Question: What is your favorite movie?

McNeely: Boyz n the Hood. It was one of the first movies I watched growing up.

Question: What is your favorite food?

McNeely: Chinese and Mexican.

Question: Who is the funniest player on the team?

McNeely: My boy, DBo, D’Angelo Bellamy.

Question: Tell us something about Coach (Roger) Canepa?

McNeely: He is a good guy. He has all the right intentions for you. He is hard on you sometimes but it’s for the right reasons.

Question: What does it mean for you to put on the Central Catholic jersey?

McNeely: It’s family. We before me. When you go on the field, you are playing for your brothers and not yourself and we try to live by that every single day at practice and on gamedays.

Question: Where do yourself in 10 years?

McNeely: Something involving football.

Question: What is your favorite moment at Central Catholic?

McNeely: Haven’t had a favorite yet but there is still a spot. There has been a lot of good moments.

Question: Do you have a quote you live by?

McNeely: Not really, just live life the way God would.