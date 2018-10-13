Modesto Christian’s Dominic Myers tracks down Hilmar’s Ryan Teixeira during the Trans Valley League game at Hilmar High School in Hilmar, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Modesto Christian won the game 24-21.
High School Football

The Bee’s Football Rankings | Stanislaus District Top 5 Large, Medium, Small Schools

By Julian A. Lopez

jalopez@modbee.com

October 13, 2018 11:12 AM

Here are Julian A. Lopez’s rankings through Week 9 (Oct. 13)

  • Large Schools (Divs. II, III)

Ranking

School

Note

No. 1

Central Cath. (7-1)

Bye. Up Next: At Kimball

No. 2

Merced (8-0)

The Bears’ offense gets a lot of hype but their defense has allowed 14 points or fewer in four straight games. Up Next: At Atwater

No. 3

Pitman (8-0)

Pitman struggled against Modesto but a strong fourth quarter sealed win. Up Next: At Downey

No. 4

Turlock (5-3)

The Bulldogs are averaging 36 points per game in Central California Athletic League play. Up Next: Home vs. Gregori

No. 5

Oakdale (7-2)

The Mustangs finally have a bye ....before ending the season against Central Catholic. Up Next: Bye
  • Medium Schools (Divs. IV, V)

Ranking

School

Note

No. 1

Modesto Chr. (9-0)

Statement win over Hilmar for the Crusaders. Up Next: Bye

No. 2

Ripon (7-1)

Indians picked a bad time for their worst performance of the season in loss to Escalon. Up Next: Home vs Hughson

No. 3

Pacheco (7-1)

Panthers scored 28 second-half points in win over Mustangs. Up Next: Home vs. Beyer

No. 4

Hilmar (6-2)

Empty red zone possessions and costly turnovers were a big reason Yellowjackets lost. Up Next: At Riverbank

No. 5

Mountain House (7-1)

Mustangs might have lost WAC title on Friday but should still end the regular season strong. Up Next: Home vs Ceres

  • Small Schools (Divs. VI,VII)

Ranking

School

Note

No. 1

Ripon Chr. (8-0)

Trey Ozenbaugh is one of the favorites for Coach of the Year. Up Next: At Le Grand

No. 2

Denair (7-1)

Head Coach Anthony Armas has done a fantastic job for the Coyotes. Up Next: At Mariposa County

No. 3

Big Valley Chr. (6-1)

Lions play at Delta Charter on Saturday. Up Next: At Brookside Christian

No. 4

Orestimba (5-3)

In a must-win game, Warriors won on the road at Waterford Up Next: At Delhi

No. 5

Waterford (6-2)

In both losses, the Wildcats have allowed 42 points. Up Next: At Gustine

