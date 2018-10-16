Prep Notebook: Enochs and Modesto prepare for short week

Both Enochs (2-6, 0-3) and Modesto (4-4, 0-3) will be looking for their first Central California Athletic League football win of the season when they face off against each other on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Downey High School.

“They are very sound defensively,” Modesto coach Brett Wagner said at the Modesto Quarterback Club meeting on Tuesday. “We have to play inch-by-inch and we are going to play four down football.”

Wagner said he has not been happy with his team’s special teams performance lately and for now, the team is going to go for it every fourth down.

This will be Enochs second Thursday night game this season as they previously lost to Downey, 47-12 on Oct. 4.

“We are going to hands full with more than we can handle,” Eagles coach James Stacy said.

Modesto lost to Pitman last week while Enochs fell to Turlock. The Panthers are currently No. 13 in calpreps.com rankings for Div. I. The top 12 teams make the playoffs.

Tough season for Gregori

After Friday’s 20-14 loss to Downey, Gregori has lost two in a row and are now 4-4.

“We didn’t get it done,” Gregori coach Jason McCoy said.

It’s been a different season this year for the Jaguars, who are coming off of a 11-1 season in which they won a league title for the first time in school history.

“It’s been hard,” McCoy said. “We are going to try and weed away all the little nonsense.”

McCoy was not happy with some members of his team who missed practice on Monday due to various excuses.

Central Catholic brings seven captains to QB Club

Central Catholic head coach Roger Canepa brought his seven senior captains to the QB Club meeting on Tuesday: running back and defensive back Dawaiian McNeely, running back Kyle Jacklich, offensive and defensive lineman Mike Duran, wide receiver and defensive back Justin Traina, running back and linebacker D’Angelo Bellamy, offensive and defensive lineman Chris Mendoza, and offensive lineman and linebacker Junior Bravo.

Seven captains may seem like a lot to some but Canepa said the reason why the team has seven is because there are seven lockers in the locker room.

Enochs will be bringing athletes next Monday.

Notes

Davis senior quarterback Xavier Rodriguez threw for 422 yards and five touchdowns in the Spartans’ 42-13 win over Beyer on Friday and is now ninth in the nation and third in the state with 2,796 yards, according to MaxPreps.

In Big Valley Christian’s 53-0 win over Delta Charter on Saturday, head coach Brian Berkefeld was able to play a lot of his junior varsity players, who didn’t have a game last week.

For the third straight year, Central Valley Automotive is sponsoring a $10,000 worth of scholarships (Gold, $5,000; Silver, $3,000 and Bronze ($2,000) for area football players based on performance, academics and community service. Go to www.modbee.com/playerwithdrive to enter.

