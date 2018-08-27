Prep Notebook: Why Gregori coach is remains optimistic after 0-2 start

When you lose a quarterback who threw for 3,000 yards or a receiver who caught 11 touchdowns, it’s always tough to replace the production.

Gregori High, which lost that and more with the graduations of Bobby Avina and tight end Gabe Sanchez, is looking for answers after a 41-22 loss to Merced on Friday. Gregori, which lost its opener to Buhach Colony, is 0-2 after an 11-1 season last year that included the Modesto Metro Conference title and a Sac-Joaquin Section playoff victory.

“We are in a little storm right now,” Gregori head coach Jason McCoy said at the Modesto Quarterback Club meeting on Monday. “But with any good football program, you have to look into the mirror and rise above the storm.”

The Jaguars averaged 36.8 points per game last year and have scored only 28 points through two games in 2018.

“We have some improving to do,” McCoy said. “I know we have the players to do it. We have to stay focused on the task at hand. You can’t control the past and you can’t worry about the future. We are focused on the present movement.”

Gregori hosts Beyer on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and McCoy is looking forward to the Jaguars’ home opener after spending the first two weeks on the road in Merced County.

JOHANSEN SNAPS 11-GAME LOSING STREAK- For the first time since Oct. 28, 2016, the Vikings won a football game after they beat Delhi 26-0 on Friday.

“It was bittersweet,” Johansen head coach Scott Sacuskie said. “We had four touchdowns taken away including two interceptions in the end zone. We are glad to get the first win.

After the game, Sacuskie was happy with the response of his team, knowing they still have a lot to improve on.

“At the end of the game at the team break, you heard guys who were glad they got the victory but saying ‘Delhi was no Downey,’” Sacuskie said. “It’s a stepping stone. We are excited about the growth for the season.”

Johansen has a bye this week and will host Downey on Sept. 7.

With no game on Friday, Sacuskie is taking his team to see Stanford host San Diego State.

RODRIGUEZ BREAKS SCHOOL RECORD- Senior quarterback Xavier Rodriguez, a nominee for The Bee’s player of the week, threw for a school-record 458 yards in Davis’ 43-6 win over Franklin on Friday night, Spartans coach Tim Garcia said. Rodriguez completed 18 of 26 passes and five touchdowns.

“He is one of the best in the area,” Garcia said. “We are lucky to have him on our team.”

NEWS AND NOTES- After a 44-42 come-from-behind win over Manteca, Downey coach Jeremy Plaa said that “game is locked into the memory bank for a long time.”

Downey trailed 42-38 with a 1:15 left and scored with under 20 seconds left to take the lead. ...

Modesto coach Brett Wagner said his team might be doing more two-point conversion attempts after missing two PAT kicks on Friday. The misses are “something he can’t stand” and Wagner said his team will be practicing more special teams this week. Modesto beat Beyer, 44-6 on Friday. Modesto has a bye this week. ...

The Modesto Quarterback Club, which meets every Monday at noon at the Coaches Corner on Oakdale Road, gathers local high school football coaches together to talk about their games. Because of Labor Day next week, the meeting will be held on Tuesday at the same time. ...

For the third straight year, Central Valley Automotive is sponsoring a $10,000 worth of scholarships (Gold, $5,000; Silver, $3,000 and Bronze ($2,000) for area football players based on performance, academics and community service.

