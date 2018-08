There were a lot of great performances on the Stanislaus District football fields last week. Who should be The Bee’s Player of the Week for Aug. 24/25? Vote as often as you’d like. We’ll post the winner on Friday at noon.

Downey quarterback Beau Green ran for three touchdowns and threw for two to lead the Knights to a thrilling come-from-behind 44-42 victory over Manteca on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.

Downey High quarterback Beau Green drove his team 70 yards in 72 seconds to lead his Knights to a 44-42 come-from-behind victory over Manteca at Guss Schmiedt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.

Central Catholic head coach Roger Canepa remained upbeat after his team lost to De La Salle, 35-7 on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at Owen Owens Field.