Central Catholic falls to De La Salle

Central Catholic fought hard against nationally-ranked De La Salle but in the end, the Spartans had too much firepower and extended their Sac-Joaquin Section win streak to 32 with a 35-7 win over the Raiders at Owen Owens Field in Concord on Friday Night.
Central Catholic trailed by 14 points in the third quarter and had the ball in De La Salle territory but were forced to punt which led to a punt and two touchdowns in the next three minutes for the Spartans.
“The stage was not too big,” Central Catholic coach Roger Canepa told his team after the game. “You belong. We are not losing again.”
Junior running back Shamar Garrett had two rushing touchdowns for De La Salle.
