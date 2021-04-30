Roundup: Four boys basketball teams remain undefeated with wins

Central Catholic coach Mike Wilson directs his team during the 2018 Mark Gallo Invitational at Central Catholic High School in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Central Catholic won the game 53-39. aalfaro@modbee.com

The Central Catholic High boys basketball team remained undefeated with a 73-53 over Ripon on Friday in a Valley Oak League game at Central Catholic.

The Raiders (6-0) have won five of their six games by at least 10 points.

Gregori 63, Enochs 43: Junior Kobe Nunes had 15 points and junior Kyle Monk had 12 as the Jaguars (4-0) beat the Eagles (2-1) in a Central California Athletic League matchup.

Enochs had a positive test within the program earlier this week and was originally shut down for two weeks but that decision was changed on Thursday, allowing the Eagles to continue their season.

Pitman 66, Turlock 39: The Pride beat the Bulldogs in a CCAL matchup.

Modesto 71, Downey 69: The Panthers outscored the Knights, 39-28, in the second half.

Beyer 55, Patterson 36: The Patriots (4-0) won behind a strong defensive effort.

Modesto Christian 79, West 41: Modesto Christian (2-0) continues to prepare for its showdown at home against Sheldon on Monday.

Ripon Christian 73, Escalon 63: Ripon Christian (3-1) senior Will Gilbert had 23 points and senior Braden Van Groningen had 21 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists in the win.

Softball

Central Catholic 10, Weston Ranch 0: Senior JoJo Roberts was 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored, and an RBI in the win for the Raiders (9-0).

Central Catholic junior pitcher Tori Stinson struck out 10 batters in six innings pitched.

Manteca 3, Ripon 2: The Indians (4-6) allowed three runs in the top of the seventh in their loss.

Oakdale 6, Kimball 5: Oakdale (9-3) sophomore pitcher Delainey Everett struck out nine batters in 4 1/3 innings pitched and junior Kylie Valente was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.