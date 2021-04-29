Roundup: Ripon Christian baseball wins its fourth straight game with win over Sierra

Ripon Christian High School in Ripon, Calif., on Thursday, July 30, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

The Ripon Christian High baseball team is on a four-game winning streak after beating Sierra, 8-2, in a Valley Oak League game on Thursday at Ripon Christian.

Ripon Christian (8-4) senior Caleb Terpsma had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs scored, and four RBIs.

Senior Joseph DeBruyn had two RBIs and freshman Dustin Hoekstra threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two hits, two runs, and striking out four.

Hoesktra also had two runs scored.

The Knights next host Weston Ranch on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Turlock 11, Modesto 0: Bulldogs (7-0) senior Zach Mayol was 2-for-2 with a double and home run in the win over the Panthers.

Junior Bryce Campbell was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Turlock.

Pitman 12, Gregori 2: The Pride (5-1) scored five in the second and six in the third in their win over the Jaguars (1-5).

Oakdale 3, East Union 2: The Mustangs (7-4) won on a walk-off.

Senior Joey Janssen and junior Tate Cassaretto each had an RBI for Oakdale and senior Noah Chelberg was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Pacheco 7, Central Valley 1: The Hawks (5-2) fell on the road in a Western Athletic Conference game.

Freshman Garret Garcia was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Boys Basketball

Central Catholic 56, Ripon 53: Senior J.J. Williams made two free-throws with under a minute left to secure the win for the Raiders (5-0) over the Indians (0-1).

St. Mary’s 64, Oakdale 38: The Mustangs (1-2) fell at home to the Rams (1-1) in a non-league game.

Junior Devan Thompkins had 12 points and seven rebounds in the win for St. Mary’s.

Girls Soccer

Downey 3, Enochs 0: The Knights (1-2) scored two goals in the second half in their win over the Eagles (4-2-1)