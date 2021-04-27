High School Sports
A Modesto basketball team is shut down for two weeks due to positive COVID-19 test
The Enochs High boys basketball team was off to a 2-0 start under first-year coach Craig Bernardi with wins against Downey and Turlock last week.
On Tuesday, the Eagles received the unfortunate news that they were shut down for two weeks due to a positive coronavirus case within the program.
Under state rules, all indoor sports must test within 48 hours of each competition.
Enochs was scheduled to play Modesto Christian on Tuesday. That game was canceled and the Eagles also canceled games against Modesto (April 28), Gregori (April 30), Pitman (May 5), and Downey (May 7).
Gregori is looking for an opponent on Thursday or Friday while Downey is looking to replace Enochs with a game on May 6 or May 7.
Enochs’ next game is May 11 at Beyer.
