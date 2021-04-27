A Modesto basketball team is shut down for two weeks due to positive COVID-19 test

The words on Enochs High’s video board in front of the east Modesto, California, school says it all. bclark@modbee.com

The Enochs High boys basketball team was off to a 2-0 start under first-year coach Craig Bernardi with wins against Downey and Turlock last week.

On Tuesday, the Eagles received the unfortunate news that they were shut down for two weeks due to a positive coronavirus case within the program.

Under state rules, all indoor sports must test within 48 hours of each competition.

Enochs was scheduled to play Modesto Christian on Tuesday. That game was canceled and the Eagles also canceled games against Modesto (April 28), Gregori (April 30), Pitman (May 5), and Downey (May 7).

Our Boys Varsity team is looking for a game this Friday April 30, if you’re a school in Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Merced, Alameda, Santa Clara, Tuolomne counties. If interested email our Varsity Coach ASAP at Green.R@monet.k12.ca.us — Gregori High Basketball (@GregoriBball) April 27, 2021

Downey Varsity is looking for an away game on May 6th or 7th.



If you have an opening please DM me — Mitch Evans (@MitchellAEvans) April 27, 2021

Gregori is looking for an opponent on Thursday or Friday while Downey is looking to replace Enochs with a game on May 6 or May 7.

Enochs’ next game is May 11 at Beyer.