Central Catholic’s Roelling strikes out 21 and has key hit in win over Oakdale

Central Catholic’s Randi Roelling winds up to pitch during the Valley Oak League game with Escalon at Escalon High School in Escalon, Calif., on Thursday, April 22, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

In a 1-0 win over Escalon on April 22, Central Catholic sophomore pitcher Randi Roelling allowed one hit and struck out 16 in a complete-game shutout performance.

She followed that up by striking out 21 and had the game-winning two-run double as the Raiders beat Oakdale, 2-0, on Monday at Oakdale.

Roelling allowed four hits and two walks and had 19 first-pitch strikes in her performance.

The sophomore has 107 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched this year and 0.33 earned run average.

In the top of the sixth, her two-run double scored sophomore Raegan Dickens and junior Brooke Miranda.

Oakdale had runners on the corners with two outs in the bottom of the seventh but Roelling struck out junior Kyle Valente to end the game.

It’s the Raiders’ first win over Oakdale in the MaxPreps era, which began in 2004.

Senior JoJo Roberts had two hits for the Raiders (7-0), who maintained first place in the Valley Oak League.

Oakdale (7-3) sophomore Delainey Everett struck out 11 in seven innings pitched.

The Raiders are back in action on Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. at Rainbow Fields against East Union while Oakdale next plays at home against Manteca on Wednesday at 4 p.m.