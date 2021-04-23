Roundup: Gregori beats Downey in boys hoops, O’Neal Jr. has big game in win for Beyer

Carlos Hernandez, (20) of Gregori, takes a shot over a defender, during the basketball matchup between Gregori High of Modesto, and Liberty Ranch High of Galt, at the Modesto Christian Holiday Hoop Classic tournament, on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Modesto, California. cwinterfeldt@modbee.com

Junior guard Kobe Nunes had 17 points as Gregori (2-0) beat Downey (1-1), 72-52, in a Central California Athletic League boys basketball game on Friday.

Senior forward Carlos Hernandez had 15 points and five rebounds and junior guard Kyle Monk added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars next play at Turlock at 8 p.m. on Wednesday while Downey is at Pitman.

Enochs 64, Turlock 52: Senior Isaac Ramirez and sophomore Kevin King each had 21 points as the Eagles (2-0) beat the Bulldogs (1-1).

Oakdale 61, Ripon Christian 57: The Mustangs (1-1) outscored the Knights (1-1), 30-22, in the second half of a tightly-contested game on Friday.

Senior Braden Van Groningen had 23 points and 15 rebounds in the loss for Ripon Christian.

Central Catholic 72, Escalon 54: The Raiders (3-0) held the Cougars (0-2) to four points in the fourth quarter in the win on Friday.

Beyer 72, Mountain House 69: Senior guard Derrick O’Neal Jr. had 34 points in the win for the Patriots (2-0) on Friday and senior guard Jonathan Lee added 19.

Softball

Pitman 12, Gregori 1: Sophomore Addie Mettler had two home runs in the win for the Pride (3-0) over the Jaguars (1-2).

Seniors Kai De Leon and Gabby De Leon each had home runs as well for Pitman.

Oakdale 13, Ripon 3: The Mustangs (7-2) scored 10 runs in the seventh in their win over the Indians (4-4).

Oakdale junior Amanda Bricker was 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs and senior Dylan Gonzalez was 3-for-5 with four runs scored and two RBIs.

Oakdale sophomore Delainey Everett struck out 12 batters in a complete-game performance.