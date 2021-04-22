Central Catholic’s Roelling strikes out 17 in Valley Oak League win over Escalon

Central Catholic’s Jojo Roberts hits a solo homerun during the Valley Oak League game with Escalon at Escalon High School in Escalon, Calif., on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Central Catholic won the game 1-0. aalfaro@modbee.com

Both Central Catholic and Escalon entered Thursday’s Valley Oak League softball game undefeated and led by dominant aces on the mound.

Escalon had junior Brooke Davis, who had allowed one earned run all season and had a 0.15 earned run average.

Central Catholic countered with sophomore Randi Roelling, who had at least 10 strikeouts in all five starts this year including 17 in a 4-1 win over Ripon on Tuesday.

To the surprise of no one, hits and runs were at a premium at Escalon and behind a Jojo Roberts solo home run and 16 strikeouts from Roelling, the Raiders (6-0) remained undefeated with a 1-0 win over the Cougars (9-1).

“We wanted to come out this season with a vengeance,” said Raiders second-year coach Kourtney Mitchell. “This team has bonded and they hold each other accountable.”

Roelling was phenomenal and at one point, struck out eight in a row with a mix of fastballs and riseballs.

“This week, I have been spinning the ball and it’s helped,” Roelling said.

Mitchell said her ace has the “maturity of a college athlete” and is “hard on herself.”

“She will tell coaches no if it’s a pitch she doesn’t like,” Mitchell said.

Roelling ran into trouble in the sixth and had a runner on third with one out but got a fly out and a strikeout to end the inning.

Davis had a career-high 18 strikeouts, including striking out the side to start the game, and pitched great but there was one pitch she wants back.

In the top of the fourth, Roberts destroyed a fastball for a solo home run and the University of San Diego signee knew it was gone the second she trotted to first base with a bat flip.

“She is the only senior on the team and with no playoffs, we want to make this her season,” Mitchell said.

Central Catholic has a big showdown with Oakdale on Monday at Oakdale while Escalon next plays at Ripon on April 28.

Baseball

Turlock 4, Gregori 2: Junior Bryce Campbell was 1-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs in the win for Bulldogs (4-0).

Junior Aiden Tadlock had an RBI for the Jaguars (1-2).

Central Valley 2, Ceres 1: Senior Sergio Solis threw a complete game in the win for the Hawks (3-1) and sophomore Ryan Estermann had two RBIs.

Ripon Christian 5, Central Catholic 4: Sophomore Jacob Kowes was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs, and one run scored in the Knights (4-4) win over the Raiders (6-3).

Oakdale 8 , Weston Ranch 1: Senior Joey Janssen had three RBIs in the win for the Mustangs (6-3).

Junior John Wylie had seven strikeouts in five innings pitched and was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Boys Soccer

Turlock 1, Pitman 0: The Bulldogs (4-0) beat their rivals and have yet to allow a goal this year.

Girls Soccer

Enochs 3, Gregori 1: The Eagles (4-1) scored three second-half goals in the win and have outscored opponents, 23-5, to start the season.