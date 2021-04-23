High School Football

Modesto Bee’s Best: Big Valley’s Zachary Aloisio is The Bee’s Week 5 Prep of the Week

Big Valley Christian seniors Zachary Aloisio, Brandon Carothers, Spencer Cox, and Marcus Lema signed with Arizona Christian University on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
Big Valley Christian seniors Zachary Aloisio, Brandon Carothers, Spencer Cox, and Marcus Lema signed with Arizona Christian University on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Julian A. Lopez jalopez@modbee.com

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in the final week of the 2021 spring season?

The fans voted nearly 5,000 times.

Screen Shot 2021-04-23 at 11.46.31 AM.png
Week 5 Poll

Big Valley Christian senior Zachary Aloisio had three carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and added three receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown in the Lions’ 35-12 win over Delhi.

Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez has been covering local sports for The Modesto Bee since August 2018. He graduated from Arizona State in 2016 with a BA in Journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service