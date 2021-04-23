High School Football
Modesto Bee’s Best: Big Valley’s Zachary Aloisio is The Bee’s Week 5 Prep of the Week
We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in the final week of the 2021 spring season?
The fans voted nearly 5,000 times.
Big Valley Christian senior Zachary Aloisio had three carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and added three receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown in the Lions’ 35-12 win over Delhi.
