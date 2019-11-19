Roundup: CC volleyball falls in NorCal Final; Oakdale, Sonora water polo teams win

Central Catholic stayed poised during their playoff game with Sonora, in Modesto, on Thursday, October 31. cwinterfeldt@modbee.com

Entering Tuesday’s CIF State Division II NorCal Regional Girls Volleyball Final, Central Catholic (30-9) hadn’t dropped a set.

In the first three rounds, the Raiders cruised through Harker, University from San Francisco, and Branson in straight sets.

Against No. 1 seed Los Gatos (31-9) in the final, Central Catholic saw its season end in straight sets (17-25, 25-27, 13-25).

Freshman Hannah Slover had 20 kills for the Wildcats and sophomore Natalie Anthony added 16 kills.

Local water polo teams advance in NorCals: Both the Oakdale boys and Sonora girls water polo teams were victorious in the first round of the CIF State NorCal playoffs on Tuesday.

Oakdale, which won a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III title last Saturday, beat Tulare Western, 16-10. The Mustangs will face Northgate in the second round on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Sonora beat San Joaquin Memorial, 16-7, and will host El Capitan in the second round on Thursday at 5 p.m.