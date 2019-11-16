Three-peat! Sonora girls beat Kimball for third straight Sac-Joaquin Section crown

sjansen@mercedsuntar.com

The three-peat is complete.

Megan Slater scored seven goals and Kayla Landman added four to lead the Sonora High girls water polo team to a 16-7 victory over Kimball on Saturday to win the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship at Woodcreek High School.

It was the third straight section title for Sonora, which beat Kimball for the crown in 2017 and 2018. Both teams made the section final in 2016, with Kimball coming away with the victory.

“For me the great part of this is to have a bunch of three-peat players,” Sonora coach Matt Personious said. “A bunch of these girls were on the first team that won and I have one girl who was on the team that lost in the championship game the year before.

“To have these girls that have been a part of multiple championship teams says a lot about them.”

Similar to their performance Saturday, the Wildcats reached the title game in decisive fashion with a 19-4 first-round victory over El Camino and a 14-5 win over Dixon in the semifinals.

Kimball also dominated opponents to reach the championship, beating Nevada Union and Ripon by a combined score of 29-15.

The Wildcats, who beat Kimball 9-2 and 6-5 in the last two title games, finished the 2019 season with a 24-6 record.