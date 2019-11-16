High School Sports
Oakdale boys hang on to win their first Sac-Joaquin Section water polo title
The Oakdale High boys water polo team saved its best for last.
David Terwilliger and Ethan Perry each scored four goals to help guide the Mustangs to a 14-12 victory over El Capitan on Saturday to win the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III title at Woodcreek High School.
It’s the first boys water polo title in school history, coming a year after losing 10-7 to Christian Brothers in section championship.
“It’s pretty awesome,” coach Savannah Martin said. “Everybody is glowing. Our guys are owning it right now.”
Oakdale led 4-2 after the first period, and never trailed. El Capitan, which beat Oakdale 10-7 earlier this season, got to within a goal in the third period.
“We’ve come back from a four-point difference and won by one or more goals,” El Capitan coach Connor Greene said. “But it’s not a nice place to be in a section championship game.”
Oakdale, the No. 2 seed, beat Dixon and Sonora to reach the finals against the No. 1-seeded Gauchos. In last year’s final, Oakdale also was a No. 2 seed up against a No. 1 seed.
“I definitely think this was our best game,” Martin said. “This is the game we’ve been waiting for since the summer.”
