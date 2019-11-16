Oakdale boys hang on to win their first Sac-Joaquin Section water polo title

sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

The Oakdale High boys water polo team saved its best for last.

David Terwilliger and Ethan Perry each scored four goals to help guide the Mustangs to a 14-12 victory over El Capitan on Saturday to win the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III title at Woodcreek High School.

It’s the first boys water polo title in school history, coming a year after losing 10-7 to Christian Brothers in section championship.

“It’s pretty awesome,” coach Savannah Martin said. “Everybody is glowing. Our guys are owning it right now.”

Oakdale led 4-2 after the first period, and never trailed. El Capitan, which beat Oakdale 10-7 earlier this season, got to within a goal in the third period.

“We’ve come back from a four-point difference and won by one or more goals,” El Capitan coach Connor Greene said. “But it’s not a nice place to be in a section championship game.”

Oakdale, the No. 2 seed, beat Dixon and Sonora to reach the finals against the No. 1-seeded Gauchos. In last year’s final, Oakdale also was a No. 2 seed up against a No. 1 seed.

“I definitely think this was our best game,” Martin said. “This is the game we’ve been waiting for since the summer.”