Signing Day: Modesto-area athletes make commitments to Division I schools

Turlock High School seniors, from the left, Andy Owen, Tyler Soderstrom and Cole Carrigg signed their National Letters of Intent at Turlock High School in Turlock, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Owen is heading to USC, Soderstrom is going to UCLA and Carrigg will attend San Diego State. aalfaro@modbee.com

Turlock High seniors Andy Owen and Tyler Soderstrom both said they grew up with the dream of playing college baseball.

The cousins started playing together when they were 4 or 5 years old and both signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday in the school’s gym in front of friends and family.

The only problem .... they are heading to rival schools as Owen, a pitcher, is going to USC while Soderstrom, a catcher, signed with UCLA.

“I will give all I can to get him out,” Owen said about potentially facing off against his cousin in college.

Owen said they both gave each other “tough love” after they committed to the schools and made jokes.

Soderstrom said it would be fun to face Owen again.

“Hopefully we can face each other down the road (professional baseball),” Soderstrom said.

Infielder Cole Carrigg, who led the Bulldogs with 39 hits last year, joined the duo in the ceremony, signing with San Diego State.

Bulldogs Athletic Director Mike Brown said it was possible Wednesday’s event was the first time in school history three players from one team signed with Division I schools.

“We have high expectations,” Turlock baseball coach Sean Gilbert said. “However, I want them to relax and not put so much pressure on themselves.”

Owen and Soderstrom both said the team’s goal this year is a section title.

Owen spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Turlock before playing at Jesuit last year. His family returned from the Sacramento area and he’ll play for the Bulldogs team.

Other local athletes to sign included: Central Catholic’s Dalton Durossette (baseball, Santa Clara), Grace Mathias (equestrian, Fresno State), Malia Fernandez (swimming, UNLV), Davis’ Sheridan Gulley (softball, Stanislaus State), and Pitman’s Justin Hill (baseball, University of the Pacific) and Kade Morris (baseball, University of Nevada).

Volleyball: The CIF State Girls Volleyball playoffs began on Tuesday and four local schools advanced to the second round, which is on Thursday. All matches are at 6 p.m.

Gregori 3, Arroyo Grande 2: The Jaguars (21-11) traveled over four hours and won a five-set thriller, including 15-13 in the final game. Gregori is at Lincoln of Lincoln in the Division II second round.

Central Catholic 3, Harker 0: The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III champions won their match in straight sets. Raiders (28-8) sophomore Abby Castillon had 12 kills while junior Tessa Gallo added nine digs. Central Catholic hosts University from San Francisco in the Division II second round.

Hilmar 3, Rio Americano 0: Yellowjackets (31-11) senior Olivia Peterson had 18 kills and senior Emma Martin added 30 assists in the win. No. 7 Hilmar is at No. 2 Burlingame in the Division III second round.

Tamalpais 3, Ripon Christian 0: The Division V section champions fell in straight sets in the state Division IV first round.

Escalon 3, Sierra Pacific 0: Escalon (30-9) opened the Division IV playoffs with a straight sets win. The Cougars host Lincoln of San Francisco in the section round.

Water Polo: Oakdale boys water polo has a chance on Saturday to avenge last year’s CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III Championship loss as the Mustangs beat Sonora in the semifinals on Wednesday at Tokay High School.

El Capitan beat Beyer, 19-8, in the other semifinal.

The schools will play at 10 a.m. in the championship at Roseville Aquatic Complex.

2019-20 Stanislaus District Signees

Athlete School Sport College Sheridan Gulley Davis Softball Stanislaus State Malia Fernandez Central Catholic Swimming UNLV Grace Mathias Central Catholic Equestrian Fresno State Dalton Durossette Central Catholic Baseball University of Santa Clara Tyler Soderstrom Turlock Baseball UCLA Andy Owen Turlock Baseball USC Cole Carrigg Turlock Baseball San Diego State Justin Hill Pitman Baseball University of the Pacific Kade Morris Pitman Baseball University of Nevada Tianna Sidtikun Ripon Soccer University of Arizona Kali Gose Hughson Softball Iowa State Baljot Sahi Modesto Christian Basketball Stanislaus State Alex Merkviladze Modesto Christian Basketball Cal State Northridge