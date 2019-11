Sonora girls water polo beats Dixon to advance to section final; Ripon falls

Ripon’s Molly Burton looks to pass the ball in a Division 111 section water polo semifinal against Kimball high school Tuesday November 12, 2019 at Johansen high school in Modesto, Calif. jlee@modbee.com

No. 1 seed Sonora High beat Dixon, 13-5, in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III girls water polo semifinals at Johansen High School on Tuesday.

The Wildcats are the two-time defending Division III champions.

No. 2 seed Ripon lost to No. 3 Kimball, 14-8.

Sonora and Kimball play in the Division III championship at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Woodcreek High School in Roseville.

In boys semifinals on Wednesday at Tokay High School, Beyer faces El Capitan at 9 a.m. and Sonora and Oakdale play at 10:15 a.m.