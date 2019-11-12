MJC football closing in on potential state playoff bid

Modesto’s Payton Bass runs the ball during the Valley League game with Fresno at Modesto Junior College in Modesto, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

Steve De Prato, who was the head coach at Modesto Junior College from 1990-1999, created the philosophy, “ONE”.

“It just means we take one of everything at a time whether it’s a game, practice, or play,” Pirates coach Rusty Stivers said after Tuesday’s Modesto Quarterback Club meeting.

That philosophy is still used daily by the Pirates — and with a lot of success.

After a 35-10 win at Sacramento City College last Saturday, the Pirates (7-2) remained No. 2 in the Northern California power rankings. The top four teams from Northern and Southern California qualify for the state playoffs, which begin on Nov. 23.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The three league champions and one at-large team qualify.

While the Pirates trail Fresno City College by one game in the Valley League, the Pirates tough non-conference schedule, which includes wins over American River, Laney, and San Francisco, has helped MJC remain in playoff contention.

MJC has one remaining regular season game and hosts Delta College (2-2, 4-5) on “Sophomore Night” on Saturday at 6 p.m.

In their win over Sacramento City, Pirates redshirt sophomore quarterback Danny Velasquez (Turlock) was 9-of-13 for 236 yards and two touchdowns and sophomore wide receiver Jordan Porter (Turlock) had four receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown. Freshman running back Payton Bass (Pitman) had two rushing touchdowns.

“We have struggled up there for many years,” Stivers said. “It was exciting and now we have a game with a lot on the line.”

MJC last qualified for the State Playoffs in 2016 and lost to American River.

Stivers said he didn’t know if the Pirates had ever hosted a state playoff game.

MJC athletes at QB Club: Stivers brought nine Pirate athletes to Tuesday’s final quarterback meeting.

The nine athletes were:

Sophomore wide receiver Brandon Gray: Gray, a Beyer High alum, is tied for the team lead with four receiving touchdowns and second with 432 receiving yards.

Gray, a Beyer High alum, is tied for the team lead with four receiving touchdowns and second with 432 receiving yards. Sophomore offensive lineman Peter Kennedy: Kennedy, a Downey High grad, coached the Modesto Rams youth football team for three years while he was in high school.

Sophomore wide receiver Tommy Ologundudu: Cesar Chavez grad from Stockton has two receiving touchdowns.

Sophomore long snapper Travis Oxley: A Modesto Christian grad, Oxley said he plans to work in his family’s construction company after graduation.

A Modesto Christian grad, Oxley said he plans to work in his family’s construction company after graduation. Sophomore wide receiver Jordan Porter: A Turlock High grad, Porter is an economics major and wants to be a real estate agent.

Sophomore defensive lineman Antonio Pule: Pule, a American Samoa native, enjoys singing and dancing in his spare time.

Sophomore offensive lineman David Serrano : Central Valley High grad is the youngest of three siblings.

: Central Valley High grad is the youngest of three siblings. Sophomore offensive lineman Paul Sogialofa: American Samoa native is majoring in criminal justice and wants to be a police officer.

American Samoa native is majoring in criminal justice and wants to be a police officer. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Danny Velasquez: History major and wants to be a teacher.