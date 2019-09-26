A local volleyball star made her season-debut on Wednesday. Here’s why

Gregori’s Olivia Keller hits a kill shot past Enochs defenders Riley Geary (1) and Sorelle Cherry (5) during the Central California Athletic League game at Gregori High School in Salida, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Gregori won the match 3-0. aalfaro@modbee.com

She hammered a kill for the final point of the second set.

She did the same to end the match in the following set.

“When you get a Division I athlete, it’s always a help,” one fan said.

That athlete is Gregori junior Olivia Keller, who made her long-awaited Jaguar debut in a straight sets (25-10, 26-24, 25-22) victory over Enochs on Wednesday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“I was so excited to get on the court,” Keller said. “When I was on the sidelines, I was trying to help as much as I could and I was finally able to reunite with them.”

Keller, a two-time MaxPreps UnderClass All-American, transferred from Beyer and had to sit out the first month of the season due to a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section rule that requires a sit-out period.

The 6-foot, 1-inch outside hitter who also plays for Rage Volleyball Club, said watching games from the sidelines gave her a different perspective and she tried to tried to help her teammates as much as she could.

“You could tell she wanted to be out there so she could help,” Jaguars coach Megan Toon said. “She brings energy to the team and you could hear her when she was on the bench.”

Gregori lost to Turlock in four sets (Sept. 18) and beat Pitman in five (Sept. 23) in the two Central California Athletic League games without Keller.

Toon said she is looking forward to the rematch with the two Turlock schools with her star transfer playing.

Keller said the transfer from Beyer had to do with the education program offered at Gregori.

She is committed to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and wants to work in child development or become a nurse.

“They (Gregori) have a medical program where you can work in a hospital and be hands-on and shadow people,” she said.

Leaving Beyer was hard, Keller said, and it was an adjustment being at a bigger school but her teammates have helped her become acclimated.

With 13 experienced players, Toon said the team will be “more productive” with Keller on the court.

“I was surprised she was coming,” she said. “It’s amazing and it’s going to benefit the program.”