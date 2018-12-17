Local Digest: Beyer’s Keller and Central Catholic’s Castillon make All-American Team.

MaxPreps released its Underclass All-American teams and Beyer sophomore outside hitter Olivia Keller, along with Central Catholic freshman outside hitter Abby Castillon, both were honorees.
“Olivia is a very driven young lady that knows what her goals are and is putting in the work to attain her goals,” Beyer coach Tony Silva said via text. “She has worked tirelessly in the off-season and in our club (Rage) to make herself the best she can be, both on and off the court.”
Keller, who was named Most Valuable Player in the Western Athletic Conference this year, had 460 kills and 237 for the Patriots.
Castillon was named the Most Valuable Player in the Valley Oak League and helped lead the Raiders to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III final where they lost to Vanden in four sets. She had 583 kills and 424 digs. Castillon plays on the Rage Volleyball Club as well.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“As far as having Olivia and Abby as All-Americans in our area, I can honestly say that it’s a testament to both their dedication and desire to bring their best day in and day out,” Silva said. “I’ve been very blessed to see both these young ladies grow and develop these last few years into the amazing young ladies and of course phenomenal volleyball players.”
Keller made the team as a freshman last year.
Pitman freshman wins wrestling title: Pitman freshman Lilly Freitas won the 151-pound title at the Women’s West Coast: Tournament of Champions in Rocklin over the weekend. The tournament featured “the best athletes and teams in women’s wrestling on the college and high school levels” according to Team USA Wrestling Director of Communication’s Garry Abbott.
Freitas represented Team USA at the Pan-American Games in September.
Oakdale junior Faalia Martinez finished in second in the 138-pound division.
Turlock junior Hailey Ward finished third in 102s while Bulldogs sophomore Emily Ngo finished fourth in the 132s.
Enochs’ Trinity Hernandez (senior, fifth, 117) and Ripon’s Melissa Perez (junior,fifth, 138) and Ashley Espinoza (sophomore, sixth, 138) also competed.
Modesto Christian Boys Basketball wins Clovis West tourney: It was a dominant effort for the Crusaders (6-2) in the Clovis West Nike Invitational last week. Modesto Christian won all four tournament games by at least 17 points, including the championship game over previously undefeated Clovis West, 83-66 on Saturday. Freshman guard Devin Day was named MVP of the tournament. Modesto Christian plays Salesian College Preparatory on Saturday before it hosts the 19th Annual Modesto Christian Holiday Hoop Classic, which begins on Dec. 26.
News and Notes
- Grant High beat Sacramento High 64-54 in the Mark Gallo Invitational Championship Game on Saturday.
- Big Valley Christian boys soccer finished second in the school’s Sixth Annual Holiday Classic. The Lions lost to Stone Ridge Christian 2-0 in the championship on Saturday.
- Stanislaus State men’s basketball hosts Cal State San Bernardino on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Fitzpatrick Arena. The Warriors have lost two in a row.
Comments